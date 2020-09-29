San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera has a new plan to crack down on illegal drugs with civil injunctions that ban dealers from about 50 blocks in the Tenderloin and South of Market. He says it’s another law enforcement tool against addiction and overdoses. But this move reminds critics of gang injunctions. They say they target low-level dealers and don’t address the root causes of drug addiction as a public health problem.
San Francisco’s city attorney to crack down on drug dealers in Tenderloin with civil injunctions
at 9:40 AM
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera answers questions at a news conference on Thursday, November 3, 2016. (Photo: Ryan Levi/KQED)
Guests:
Dennis Herrera, City Attorney, San Francisco
