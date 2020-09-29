KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
San Francisco’s city attorney to crack down on drug dealers in Tenderloin with civil injunctions
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

San Francisco’s city attorney to crack down on drug dealers in Tenderloin with civil injunctions

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera answers questions at a news conference on Thursday, November 3, 2016.  (Photo: Ryan Levi/KQED)

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera has a new plan to crack down on illegal drugs with civil injunctions that ban dealers from about 50 blocks in the Tenderloin and South of Market. He says it’s another law enforcement tool against addiction and overdoses. But this move reminds critics of gang injunctions. They say they target low-level dealers and don’t address the root causes of drug addiction as a public health problem.

Guests:

Dennis Herrera, City Attorney, San Francisco

Sponsored