Political Campaigns Forced to Create New, Tech-Savvy Playbooks During the Pandemic

Residents keep their distance while waiting in line for same-day voter registration or amendments to their voting status during the Michigan Primary Election on August 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Brittany Greeson/Getty Images)

Political campaigns are encountering new challenges this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the usual handshakes on the campaign trail and stops at local diners, candidates are emphasizing online tools such as apps, social media and Zoom meetings. The shift to digital was already happening, but has been accelerated by the pandemic. Some experts say engagement among voters and volunteers is up since so much campaigning activity is now happening via computer screens and smartphones. We’ll talk about how campaigns are adapting to the new reality.

Guests:

Lisa Garcia Bedolla , professor of education and political science,

University of California, Berkeley, and author of "Latino Politics" and "Mobilizing Inclusion: Transforming the Electorate through Get-Out-the-Vote Campaigns"



Eric Wilson , Republican digital political strategist and director, Center for Campaign Innovation



Jennie Carreon , assistant vice president for civic engagement, AltaMed, a network of community clinics in Southern California

Mike Madrid , co-founder, The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans seeking to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump, and political consultant and Partner, GrassrootsLab

Rusty Hicks , chairman, California Democratic Party







