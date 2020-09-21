Political Campaigns Forced to Create New, Tech-Savvy Playbooks During the Pandemic

Political campaigns are encountering new challenges this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the usual handshakes on the campaign trail and stops at local diners, candidates are emphasizing online tools such as apps, social media and Zoom meetings. The shift to digital was already happening, but has been accelerated by the pandemic. Some experts say engagement among voters and volunteers is up since so much campaigning activity is now happening via computer screens and smartphones. We’ll talk about how campaigns are adapting to the new reality.