Unconventional Republican National Convention Kicks Off Monday

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week in a mostly virtual format, which is what the Democratic National Party also used last week. But, Unlike the Democrats, the GOP is going ahead with an in-person state by state roll call to officially nominate President Donal Trump for re-election. The speaker lineup features little California representation but will include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield. We preview the convention with Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer of KQED's California Politics and Government Desk