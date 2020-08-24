KQED is a proud member of
The World

Each weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.
Forum

Unconventional Republican National Convention Kicks Off Monday

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
President Trump speaks at his campaign rally on August 20, 2020 in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week in a mostly virtual format, which is what the Democratic National Party also used last week. But, Unlike the Democrats, the GOP is going ahead with an in-person state by state roll call to officially nominate President Donal Trump for re-election. The speaker lineup features little California representation but will include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield.  We preview the convention with Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer of KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

