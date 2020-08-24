Author Ibram X. Kendi on Ending the ‘Denial’ of American Racism

"Is this the beginning of the end for American racism?" That's the question Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Anti-Racist," poses in the latest cover story for The Atlantic. After eight years with a Black president that made it easier for some Americans to deny racism still existed, Kendi writes that Trump's presidency "held up a mirror to American society, and it reflected back a grotesque image that many had refused to see" -- one he feels can and should no longer be denied. We’ll talk to Kendi about what it would mean for the U.S. to truly reckon with racism and get his thoughts on where to go from here.