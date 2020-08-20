KQED is a proud member of
Former Southern California Congresswoman Katie Hill Reflects on a House Term Cut Short in ‘She Will Rise’
Forum

Former Southern California Congresswoman Katie Hill Reflects on a House Term Cut Short in ‘She Will Rise’

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Democrat Katie Hill before the mid-term elections in Santa Clarita, California on November 3, 2018. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Hill was elected to Congress in 2018, one of seven California Democrats to flip Republican-held House seats in districts where support for President Trump was eroding. A year later she resigned, after her abusive ex-husband posted graphic online photos that exposed her affair with a campaign staff member. In her resignation speech, Hill pointed to a cultural double standard that forced her to step down but kept in power male politicians credibly accused of sexual assault. That double standard is one of the subjects of her new book "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality." We'll talk to Hill about her book, her experiences on Capitol Hill and the complicated events and relationships that ended her tenure.

Guests:

Katie Hill, former U.S. Congresswoman, California's 25th congressional district; author, "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality"

