Major Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Opinion Has Both Sides on Edge
Forum

Major Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Opinion Has Both Sides on Edge

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Pro-life activists stage a protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

As the June Supreme Court term comes to a close, abortion law and policy watchers are on edge awaiting the Court's opinion in June Medical Services v. Russo, which could drastically limit access to abortions in a number of states. The case centers on a Louisiana law that requires doctors to have active admitting privileges at a hospital near the facility where they provide abortions. The Court struck down a similar state law as unconstitutional in 2016. We'll discuss the details of the case and explore how the Court, with a newly-appointed conservative wing, might rule.

Guests:

Mary Ziegler, professor of law, Florida State University College of Law; author, "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present"

Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's professor and director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy at the UC Irvine School of Law; author, "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"

