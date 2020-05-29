Remembering Larry Kramer, Fierce AIDS Activist and Playwright

Pioneering AIDS activist and writer Larry Kramer died Wednesday at the age of 84. Kramer galvanized action against the government and medical establishment’s sluggish response to the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s with his signature aggressive approach, including accusing “idiot” public officials of murder and genocide. Kramer was a lauded playwright who won a Tony, two Obie awards and an Oscar nomination. He was also a fierce crusader against AIDS, co-founding ACT-UP and the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, the first service organization for H.I.V. positive people. We’ll discuss the life and lasting influence of Larry Kramer.