Pioneering AIDS activist and writer Larry Kramer died Wednesday at the age of 84. Kramer galvanized action against the government and medical establishment’s sluggish response to the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s with his signature aggressive approach, including accusing “idiot” public officials of murder and genocide. Kramer was a lauded playwright who won a Tony, two Obie awards and an Oscar nomination. He was also a fierce crusader against AIDS, co-founding ACT-UP and the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, the first service organization for H.I.V. positive people. We’ll discuss the life and lasting influence of Larry Kramer.
Remembering Larry Kramer, Fierce AIDS Activist and Playwright
at 9:00 AM
Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Manhattan of pneumonia. He was 84. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Guests:
Hank Plante, retired reporter, KPIX-TV
