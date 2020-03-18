The Bay Area instituted a "shelter in place" policy this week, but for frontline healthcare workers and the homeless, self-quarantining as a preventative measure is not really an option. Further alarms are sounding as healthcare facilities face a safety gear shortage that could put workers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. And for homeless populations, encampments and resource-strapped shelters make isolation and good sanitation practices difficult. We'll talk to Tony Iton of the California Endowment about how we can support vulnerable populations and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Frontline Healthcare Workers, Homeless Face Increased Coronavirus Risk
at 9:30 AM
Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, speaks with homeless people about the corona virus (COVID-19) in the Haight Ashbury area of San Francisco California on March 17, 2020. - Cities across the nation are worried about the homeless population as the coronavirus pandemic surges with the US death toll reaching 100. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Tony Iton, vice president of Healthy Communities, The California Endowment; former director of the Alameda County Public Health Department
