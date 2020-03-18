Frontline Healthcare Workers, Homeless Face Increased Coronavirus Risk

The Bay Area instituted a "shelter in place" policy this week, but for frontline healthcare workers and the homeless, self-quarantining as a preventative measure is not really an option. Further alarms are sounding as healthcare facilities face a safety gear shortage that could put workers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. And for homeless populations, encampments and resource-strapped shelters make isolation and good sanitation practices difficult. We'll talk to Tony Iton of the California Endowment about how we can support vulnerable populations and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.