KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Frontline Healthcare Workers, Homeless Face Increased Coronavirus Risk
Marketplace
11:00 pmMarketplace

Stockpiling at Grocery Stores

Grocery stores across the country are seeing long lines at the checkout and aisles that have been completely picked-over. A look at what’s driving shoppers to stockpile.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pmMarketplace

Stockpiling at Grocery Stores

Grocery stores across the country are seeing long lines at the checkout and aisles that have been completely picked-over. A look at what’s driving shoppers to stockpile.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Frontline Healthcare Workers, Homeless Face Increased Coronavirus Risk

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, speaks with homeless people about the corona virus (COVID-19) in the Haight Ashbury area of San Francisco California on March 17, 2020. - Cities across the nation are worried about the homeless population as the coronavirus pandemic surges with the US death toll reaching 100. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bay Area instituted a "shelter in place" policy this week, but for frontline healthcare workers and the homeless, self-quarantining as a preventative measure is not really an option. Further alarms are sounding as healthcare facilities face a safety gear shortage that could put workers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. And for homeless populations, encampments and resource-strapped shelters make isolation and good sanitation practices difficult. We'll talk to Tony Iton of the California Endowment about how we can support vulnerable populations and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Tony Iton, vice president of Healthy Communities, The California Endowment; former director of the Alameda County Public Health Department

Sponsored