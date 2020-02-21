American winegrowers have more grapes than they need. The surplus of grapes, combined with flattening sales partly due to millennials preferring beer and liquor to wine, means that wine prices are likely to drop and some wineries could take a hit. That's according to a new report on the state of the US wine industry. Forum talks to the author about the study and the future of the Bay Area's wine industry.
Oversupply of Grapes Could Mean Cheaper Wine, Challenges for Industry
at 9:40 AM
(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rob McMillan, executive vice president, Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division
