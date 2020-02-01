Super Bowl LIV Recap

We recap Super Bowl LIV, where the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday. We’ll take a look back on the successful 49ers season and preview what’s next for the franchise. Then we’ll follow up with Steve Kraske, host of Up To Date on NPR member station KCUR, in a special joint broadcast to see how Kansas City is reacting to the game.

