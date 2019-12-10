Report Finds Some Unaccompanied Migrant Children Spend Months in Detention Facilities

Unaccompanied migrant children are being held in large institutional facilities for many months, despite a court decree requiring children to only be detained for a short time, finds a new report by the National Youth Law Center. The report analyzed data on federal detention facilities in the past nearly two years and found that a minor's average length of stay was 52 days, but that varied widely depending on the shelter, and children who were placed in more secure, restrictive facilities averaged nearly 200 days. Forum discusses the report and checks in on the status of detained migrant children in the U.S.