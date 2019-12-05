Legal Scholars Clash on Impeachment in Judiciary Hearing
Legal Scholars Clash on Impeachment in Judiciary Hearing

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan of Stanford University testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday with testimony from four law professors. The three legal scholars brought forward by Democrats testified that President Trump committed a clear abuse of power when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival. But the law professor called to witness by Republicans said that the Democrats have fallen short of making a case and are attempting to lower the constitutional standards for impeachment. Forum discusses the highly partisan hearing.

Guests:

Anna Edgerton, politics editor, Bloomberg

Ro Khanna, U.S. congressman representing California's 17th Congressional District

David Levine, professor, UC Hastings College of the Law

