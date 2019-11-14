Strengthening Marriage Through 'Sleep Divorce'

Whether for a better night's rest or because of conflicting schedules, some couples are choosing to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms — a phenomenon some call "sleep divorce." Twenty-six percent of respondents to a 2014 Better Sleep Council study claim they sleep better alone, and one in four married couples doesn't share a bed, according to a 2005 National Sleep Foundation study. We talk with sleep specialist and psychologist Wendy Troxel about the benefits and disadvantages of co-sleeping. And we want to hear from you: do you share a bed with your partner? Why or why not?