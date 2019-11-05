Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate a shooting at an Orinda home Thursday that left five dead and several injured. The shooting took place during a crowded Halloween gathering that was advertised on social media as an "Airbnb mansion party." On Saturday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced the company is banning party houses and taking new steps to combat "abusive host and guest conduct." We'll talk about the latest developments.
Investigation Continues in Orinda Halloween Shooting as Airbnb Bans "Party Houses"
at 9:30 AM
An Orinda police vehicle on Nov. 1, 2019, parked near the scene of a shooting in Orinda. (Raquel Maria Dillon/KQED)
Guests:
Carolyn Said, business staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle
