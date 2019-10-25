Local Investigators Uncover 'Who Owns Silicon Valley'

A team of investigative reporters from Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting, Mercury News, NBC Bay Area and KQED teamed up for a yearlong investigation focused on finding the biggest property owners in Silicon Valley and whether these owners are to blame for the growing housing crisis in the Bay Area. We'll talk to the team of reporters that led this investigation, and explore what impact Silicon Valley's largest landowners have on the communities they're in and how they're making life better or worse for residents.