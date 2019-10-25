On the eve of the internet's 50th birthday, a new Pew Research Center report assesses where online digital life has taken us thus far and where it's headed next. Addressing issues like privacy and censorship, the report condenses the thoughts of 530 tech pioneers, policy leaders and activists. We’ll unpack the report’s key findings and consider what the next 50 years of the internet will look like.
Pew Report Finds Experts Are Optimistic About Internet's Future
at 9:30 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Lee Rainie, director of internet and technology research, Pew Research Center
