Biden, Warren to Share Stage at Third Democratic Presidential Debate
Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Seat numbers are arranged for the media inside the Media Center and Spin Room at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2019 ahead of the third 2020 Democratic Party Presidential debate (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Democratic frontrunner Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of his leading rivals, will face off Thursday for the first time on a debate stage. They'll be joined by eight other contenders in Houston for the third Democratic presidential debate. KQED's politics and government editor Scott Shafer joins us to break down the debate and examine the biggest issues dominating the campaign.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief, USA Today

