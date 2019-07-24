The U.S.-China trade war is taking a toll on California vintners after Beijing imposed a third retaliatory tariff on U.S. wine last month. According to the Wine Institute, combined taxes and tariffs on American wine entering China now total 93 percent. We'll talk about how the tariffs are affecting winemakers and the industry as a whole.
California Wine Industry Hit by Steep Chinese Tariffs
at 10:30 AM
According to the Wine Institute, the Chinese government increased its tariff on U.S. wine in June, compounding the total tax and tariff rate to 93%. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Robert Eyler, Dean, School of Extended and International Education, and professor of economics, Sonoma State University
Michael Honig, president, Honig Vineyard and Winery
