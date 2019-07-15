In "Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration, and the Future of White Majorities," political scientist Eric Kaufmann uses demographic and survey data to argue that white identity politics -- not economic inequality -- is behind the surge in right wing populism in the U.S. and Europe. Kaufmann joins us to discuss his book, why it's crucial to talk about white identity in the current political climate and what he thinks governments can do to avoid deeper political rifts.
'Whiteshift' to Blame for Rise in Right Wing Populism
at 10:00 AM
Eric Kauffman, author of "Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration, and the Future of White Majorities." (Photo courtesy of Eric Kauffman)
Guests:
Eric Kaufman, professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London; author of "Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration and the Future of White Majorities"
