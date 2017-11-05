KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Election UpdatesElection Updates

George Gascón wins LA's district attorney raceTrump support grew among Latinos in California and nationally, poll findsBiden takes lead In Pa., Ga., putting him on cusp of Electoral College winGayle McLaughlin, Chevron antagonist, poised to return to Richmond City Council17-year-olds will not be able to vote in primaries, as Proposition 18 goes downCriminal justice reformers clock big wins in CaliforniaIn San Francisco Richmond District, race for supervisor is going down to the wire
More timeline

Trump Support Grew Among Latinos in California and Nationally, Poll Finds

Despite his restrictive immigration policies and rhetoric disparaging Mexicans and Central Americans, President Donald Trump gained ground among Latinos this election, according to a survey of thousands of voters of color in California and other states.

The American Election Eve Poll found that an overwhelming majority of Latinos backed the Democratic ticket, as they have in previous elections. But fully 27% supported Trump nationwide, compared to 18% in 2016.

In reliably blue California, 22% of Latinos voted for the Republican candidate, up from 16% who backed Trump on his first run for the presidency.

“I do think there's been a shift and the question is, why?” said Gary Segura, senior partner with Latino Decisions, a lead pollster for the survey.

One reason for the shift was that Joe Biden was not as well known among Latino households as the Clinton family was, Segura said. But more importantly, Democrats didn’t do enough to engage these voters in California and other non-battleground states.

“There was little outreach by the Democrats and the Biden campaign,” said Segura, dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA. “And there's an important lesson here. I think the one place where President Trump did invest in Latinos is in South Florida, and he was rewarded for that. So investment matters, being on the ground matters.”

In Florida, 38% of Latinos voted for Trump, including a majority of Cuban Americans, according to the election eve poll. That level of support for Trump’s reelection led to concern among more liberal voters in the hours after the polls closed, as well as reminders on social media that the 60 million Latinos in the U.S. have never been a monolithic group.

“People look for simple metrics,” said Louis DeSipio, a professor of political science at UC Irvine who has studied Latino voters for decades. “And any community is diverse, not just in national origin, but in terms of generation, the region they live in. That’s reality.”

Read the full story here.

—Farida Jhabvala Romero (@Farida Jhabvala)

Top of timeline ↑

George Gascón Wins LA's District Attorney Race as Jackie Lacey Concedes

Los Angeles voters have elected former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office.

Gascón, unseated two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey, who conceded defeat Friday after a race that was seen as a referendum on reforming justice.

The race created an unusual dynamic in which Gascón, 66, a former beat cop and police chief, was fiercely opposed by law enforcement unions and Lacey, 63, the first woman and Black person to run the office, was criticized by Black Lives Matter activists.

Gascón vowed to bring sweeping changes to the office such as jailing only dangerous criminals and holding police officers accountable for unjustified killings.

Gascón's message resonated with voters after a summer of activism over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police brought renewed national attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

Lacey ran on a more traditional law-and-order platform focused on public safety.

- Associated Press (@AP)

Top of timeline ↑

Biden Takes Lead In Pa., Ga., Putting Him on Cusp of Electoral College Win

Three days after Election Day, Democratic nominee Joe Biden took narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to the Associated Press, putting him on the cusp of a victory in the Electoral College.

Early Friday, Biden took a 5,500-vote lead in the Keystone State, after trailing President Trump there for days. He also took a narrow lead in Georgia, giving the Democratic nominee the lead in a state that hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton was on the ticket in 1992.

Both states remained tight with votes left to count, but those remaining votes are mail-in ballots that have broadly broken in the former vice president's favor. Biden also leads in the popular vote.

Georgia may remain tight and undecided, since voters there have until Friday to return overseas and active military ballots, as well as cure, or fix, mistakes on absentee ballots. Provisional ballots also remain to be counted, as well as mail votes from some GOP-leaning counties.

In Pennsylvania, thousands of mail ballots still need to be counted, many from Democrat-leaning counties.

Biden has multiple paths to the presidency. If he wins Pennsylvania, he doesn't need any of the other states he's leading in to reach 270 electoral votes. Trump, meanwhile, must win Pennsylvania in order to retain the presidency, so both campaigns are watching the state's returns closely.

Pennsylvania's legislature did not adjust election law to allow election officials the ability to process mail ballots before Election Day, resulting in a several days effort to finish counting.

Trump has maintained a steady lead in North Carolina, where there hasn't been much movement, but a call has not come in part because election officials there are allowed to accept mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 as long as they arrive by Nov. 12.

Biden holds leads out west in Nevada, which remains too close to call, and Arizona, which the AP has already called for Biden though Trump continues to make up ground there. Biden's lead has slimmed as officials update their tallies in Maricopa County, a traditionally Republican county that has turned bluer this year.

In Nevada, most mail ballots remain outstanding in Clark County, home to the Democratic stronghold of Las Vegas. Election officials in Clark County are expected to brief reporters at 9 a.m. PT and announce tallies from a batch of 51,000 ballots — mostly mail.

Read the full story here.

— NPR (@NPR)

Top of timeline ↑

Gayle McLaughlin, Chevron Antagonist, Poised to Return to Richmond City Council

Gayle McLaughlin at one time had a fairly high profile as the two-term Green Party mayor of Richmond, from 2007 to 2015.

In 2012, The New York Times described Richmond, a bayside city of some 110,000 people, as an "unlikely vanguard for anticorporate, left-wing activism ... having seized the mantle" from traditional progressive havens like Berkeley. McLaughlin lived up to her Green Party billing, in part by becoming a major antagonist of Chevron, which operates a refinery in the city. McLaughlin, who is no longer a Green Party member, also did a stint in the City Council from 2015-17 and ran for California lieutenant governor in 2018, drawing over a quarter of a million votes.

Now, it looks like McLaughlin, 68, will be returning to the City Council, one that will have a strong progressive bent. At last count she had gained about 52% of the vote in the race for the District 5 seat, and McLaughlin told KQED's Julie Chang on Thursday that Ahmad Anderson, who is in second place, had already called her to offer his congratulations.

Below are excerpts from Chang's interview with McLaughlin, edited for length and clarity.

Why did you feel the need to run for City Council this election?

Gayle McLaughlin: I ran to get Richmond back on track. I mean, we saw that the current mayor and the current council majority were making things worse for regular working families in Richmond. So I really felt it was important that we got our progressive direction  cemented in Richmond so we could help.

Our working families are struggling —the residents, who are a wonderful, diverse community with a lot of challenges given we have Chevron in our backyard, given we have a lot of low-income families.

What are some things that you want to tackle right away?

McLaughlin: I want to tackle things like the many unhoused people we have, finding a safe place like a transitional village where people can set up their tents or their vehicles and perhaps some structures the city could build with services, so those without homes can get their lives back on track.

We want to address permanent affordable housing. We want to reimagine public safety. We want to really reassert pressure on Chevron. We want to show them that they need to be accountable and we need their pollution to stop. They need to pay their fair share of taxes.

And we want to protect renters and homeowners from foreclosure once the moratorium from the pandemic is lifted.

How would you describe Chevron's relationship with Richmond?

McLaughlin: Chevron is a major multinational corporation that is extremely powerful and makes billions of dollars in profits every year. And it causes Richmond the brunt of the pain and suffering from its pollution. You know, our kids shouldn't have to be dealing with inhalers when they're in school. Ultimately, we would like them to decommission the refinery.

Chevron taxes make up a big portion of the city's general fund. If it were to shut down, would that be a big problem?

McLaughlin: That is something we have considered, and I'm working with some environmental justice groups on it.

We want to set up a task force where we bring Chevron into negotiations and discussions about decommissioning the refinery in a phased way over the next 10, 15 years. We want them to understand that we have paid the brunt while they have been reaping the profits. We think they should pay more so that we have time to start diversifying our economy. We want to work with them.

Chevron did not respond to a request for comment.

Chang also spoke with Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, who, you might guess from McLaughlin's criticism of him, did not support her or some of the other progressives who are poised to win seats. Butt said he had "major differences" with the Richmond Progressive Alliance, which was co-founded by McLaughlin and has now placed four of its members on the seven-member City Council.

Butt said the new bloc of progressives will likely slow down economic and housing development. As for Chevron, he said, "Everybody almost who's either on or been on the City Council recently, you could classify him as a critic of Chevron, including me."

But, he said, it was part of the Richmond Progressive Alliance's "schtick" to "talk about how they're going to run Chevron out of town and close Chevron down. And you know, at the end  of the day these things are not really going to happen."

Butt said that if Chevron "disappeared tomorrow and took their tax revenue with them, Richmond would be in bad, bad shape."

—Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

Top of timeline ↑

17-Year-Olds Will Not Be Able to Vote in Primaries, as Proposition 18 Goes Down

Proposition 18, which would have allowed 17-year-olds who turn 18 before the general election to vote in state primaries and special elections, has failed. As of Thrusday evening the measure had gained just 45% approval and was down by about 1.3 million votes.

A study by the Public Policy Institute of California determined that more than 200,000 voters would have been eligible to vote in each of the previous two elections if the measure had been in effect then.

Supporters of the proposition framed the issue as one of fairness, arguing newly eligible voters in the general election should have a say in choosing the candidates that advance from the primary. Proponents also framed Proposition 18 as a way to advance youth engagement in elections by beginning to build voting habits earlier in a teen's life.

Opponents said that the age of 18 is the standard legal threshold for adulthood, and that the change would give impressionable high school students who could be subject to undue influence a direct say in the many local taxes and bond measures that come before voters in primary elections.

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Top of timeline ↑

Criminal Justice Reformers Clock Big Wins in California

Ever since California started embracing changes to its criminal sentencing system a decade ago, police and prosecutors have pushed back, arguing that the reforms went too far and undermined public safety, and that voters who approved them didn't really know what they were doing.

This year, opponents of reform went back to the electorate with Proposition 20, which would have made it easier to put some people in jail for theft, while making it harder for thousands of state prisoners to qualify for parole consideration.

"And it wasn't even close," said Kate Chatfield, policy director at the pro-reform Justice Collaborative.

She’s right — Proposition 20 has been trailing by double digits since Tuesday as the ballots continue to be tallied.

Chatfield says supporters of the measure — largely law enforcement groups — used the traditional law and order playbook, which worked in decades past.

"They used all their usual cards in the deck. You know, 'crime is increasing.' The fear-based mailers, the phony arguments," she said.

"The voters saw through them. I mean, the voters just were not persuaded," Chatfield added. "And that to me was very, very hopeful that we may have turned this corner."

Proposition 20 wasn’t the only big win. Statewide, voters also gave people on parole the right to vote. And at the local level, a half dozen Bay Area cities passed police accountability measures.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the progressive district attorney candidate, George Gascón, appears to have defeated his rival, current District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who was backed by law enforcement.

Read the full story here.

— Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

Top of timeline ↑

In San Francisco's Richmond District, Race for Supervisor Is Going Down to the Wire

Marjan Philhour leads by just 87 votes in the race for San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, representing the Richmond District.

The politically moderate candidate and former senior advisor to Mayor London Breed is closely trailed by Connie Chan, a progressive Democrat and former aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

After six rounds of ranked-choice voting, the race remains too close to call. The city still has an estimated 61,000 ballots to process, 51,000 of which are vote by mail, 9,000 provisional and 900 conditional voter registration ballots.

The San Francisco Department of Elections will likely begin counting provisional ballots from District 1 on Friday and provisional ballots from the remaining districts over the weekend.

Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie), Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑