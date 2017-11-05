KQED is a proud member of
17-Year-Olds will not be able to vote in primaries, as Proposition 18 goes down
Criminal justice reformers clock big wins in California
In San Francisco Richmond District, race for supervisor is going down to the wire
How many votes are left to be counted in Bay Area Counties?
Oregon decriminalizes small amounts of cocaine, heroin as US drug legalization spreads
SF election may tilt Board of Supervisors in Mayor Breed's favor
Biden gains in Nevada
Criminal Justice Reformers Clock Big Wins in California

Ever since California started embracing changes to its criminal sentencing system a decade ago, police and prosecutors have pushed back, arguing that the reforms went too far and undermined public safety, and that voters who approved them didn't really know what they were doing.

This year, opponents of reform went back to the electorate with Proposition 20, which would have made it easier to put some people in jail for theft, while making it harder for thousands of state prisoners to qualify for parole consideration.

"And it wasn't even close," said Kate Chatfield, policy director at the pro-reform Justice Collaborative.

She’s right — Proposition 20 has been trailing by double digits since Tuesday as the ballots continue to be tallied.

Chatfield says supporters of the measure — largely law enforcement groups — used the traditional law and order playbook, which worked in decades past.

"They used all their usual cards in the deck. You know, 'crime is increasing.' The fear-based mailers, the phony arguments," she said.

"The voters saw through them. I mean, the voters just were not persuaded," Chatfield added. "And that to me was very, very hopeful that we may have turned this corner."

Proposition 20 wasn’t the only big win. Statewide, voters also gave people on parole the right to vote. And at the local level, a half dozen Bay Area cities passed police accountability measures.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the progressive district attorney candidate, George Gascón, appears to have defeated his rival, current District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who was backed by law enforcement.

—Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

17-Year-Olds Will Not Be Able to Vote in Primaries, as Proposition 18 Goes Down

Proposition 18, which would have allowed 17-year-olds who turn 18 before the general election to vote in state primaries and special elections, has failed. As of Thrusday evening the measure had gained just 45% of the vote and was down by about 1.3 million votes.

A study by the Public Policy Institute of California determined that more than 200,000 voters would have been eligible to vote in each of the previous two elections if the measure had passed.

Supporters of the proposition framed the issue as one of fairness, arguing newly eligible voters in the general election should have a say in choosing the candidates that advance from the primary. Proponents also framed Proposition 18 as a way to advance youth engagement in elections by beginning to build voting habits earlier in a teen's life.

Opponents said that the age of 18 is the standard legal threshold for adulthood, and that the change would give impressionable high school students who could be subject to undue influence a direct say in the many local taxes and bond measures that come before voters in primary elections.

—Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

In San Francisco Richmond District, Race for Supervisor Is Going Down to the Wire

Marjan Philhour leads by just 87 votes in the race for San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, representing the Richmond District.

The politically moderate candidate and former senior advisor to Mayor London Breed is closely trailed by Connie Chan,  a progressive Democrat and former aide to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

After six rounds of ranked-choice voting, the race remains too close to call. The city still has an estimated 61,000 ballots to process, 51,000 of which are vote-by-mail, 9,000 provisional and 900 conditional voter registration ballots.

The Department of Elections will likely begin counting provisional ballots from District 1 on Friday and provisional ballots from the remaining districts over the weekend.

Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie), Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

 

 

How Many Votes Are Left to Be Counted in Bay Area Counties?

With an anxious and bitterly divided electorate fixated on vote tabulations in a few swing states, the presidential contest remains, about 48 hours after many of the polls closed, too close to call.

While it’s clear California and the Bay Area went hard for Biden, a host of local races and ballot measures could be decided by the more than 1.1 million votes still left to be counted in the region.

In San Francisco, where this year’s election could change the ideological tilt of the Board of Supervisors, the San Francisco Board of Elections said Thursday that about 61,000 votes were still uncounted. The department said it was readying a new release Thursday, but  it had yet has yet to do so.

Across the Bay, officials in Alameda County are about halfway through tabulating nearly 770,000 votes; Tim Dupois, registrar of voters, estimates his team still needs to count about 400,000 ballots.

“I expect to be posting updates often in the next two days,” he said. “We’ll eat into that 400,000 number quickly.”

In the South Bay, Santa Clara County has worked through 67% of its 786,000 ballots, which leaves roughly 260,000 uncounted votes. 

Contra Costa County officials estimated about 180,000 votes have yet to be counted as of this morning; Napa County has about 38,000 left. As of yesterday, Marin County estimated it has 52,000 votes left to tabulate and San Mateo County 71,000.

In Sonoma County, Wendy Hudson, chief deputy registrar, estimates about 62,500 ballots have yet to be counted.

John Gardner, assistant registrar of voters in Solano County, says his team might work through half of the remaining 12,000 uncounted ballots tonight.

For all the talk of surging voter turnout across the Bay Area, Gardner does not expect Solano to break any records.

“At the end of the day, this won’t be a record turnout for us," he said. "I’m not sure we’ll beat the overall turnout from 2016.”

Officials in Contra Costa County say turnout was high, but they also don’t expect to set a new record.

Alameda’s Dupois says his back-of-the-envelope calculations show voter turnout well above the county’s 70% average, and he's hopeful the county could potentially surpass the modern record set during Barack Obama's first run for president in 2008, when 80% of registered voters cast ballots.

“Rough math, we are within a couple fractions,” he said.

Mark Church, San Mateo County's chief election officer, says the roughly 359,000 voters who cast a ballot in the county is the most ever.

Mail-in ballots are still rolling in and will be counted — so long as they are received by Nov. 20 and postmarked on or before election day.

Church says in past years very few ballots have arrived in the mail beyond three or four days after an election. "I don’t anticipate getting many more ballots," he said.

San Francisco said this afternoon that the U.S. Postal Service had delivered about 500 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday, 300 of which were postmarked on or before Election Day so are eligible to be counted.

—Kevin Stark (@kevstark)

Oregon Decriminalizes Small Amounts of Cocaine, Heroin as US Drug Legalization Spreads

A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday as five more states legalized marijuana for adults, and voters made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The Oregon drug initiative will allow people arrested with small amounts of hard drugs to avoid going to trial, and possible jail time, by paying a $100 fine and attending an addiction recovery program. The treatment centers will be funded by revenues from legalized marijuana, which was approved in Oregon several years ago.

The proposal was endorsed by the Oregon Democratic Party, as well as some nurses and physician associations. The Oregon Republican Party had denounced the drug decriminalization measure as radical, and some prosecutors called it reckless.

Oregon voters also approved a measure making the state the first to legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona approved measures legalizing marijuana for adults age 21 and older. In New Jersey, the Legislature now will have to pass another measure setting up the new marijuana marketplace. The Arizona measure also allows people convicted of certain marijuana crimes to seek expungement of their records. The passage of the measure signaled a change of attitudes, after Arizona voters narrowly defeated a legal pot proposal in 2016.

South Dakota on Tuesday became the first state where voters authorized both recreational marijuana and medical marijuana via two separate initiatives in the same election. The legalization of recreational marijuana was approved by voters in Montana, and medical marijuana won approval in Mississippi.

A decade ago, recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states. Voters allowed it in Colorado and Washington in 2012, sparking a movement that already included 11 states and Washington, D.C., heading into Tuesday’s elections. Supporters hope additional victories, especially in conservative states, could build pressure for Congress to legalize marijuana nationwide.

—Associated Press (@AP)

SF Election May Tilt Board of Supervisors in Mayor Breed's Favor

Mayor London Breed and San Francisco's Board of Supervisors largely agree on the city's most pernicious problems — the pandemic, the rental crisis, homelessness, the survival of small businesses — but find themselves disagreeing on how to solve them.

It's possible, though, that these ideological logjams will clear after the final results of the election are in.

Breed is considered a political moderate, generally in ideological opposition to what has been a Board of Supervisors with a progressive majority. The mayor and the progressive bloc are particularly split on how to solve the rental housing crisis.

Moderates tend to favor market-rate housing production at any rental price in a bid to bring down rents through abundant supply, whereas progressives tend to favor city or developer-subsidized affordable housing with rents targeted at residents with specific income levels.

When disagreements over housing solutions or other proposed legislation arise, the 11-member board has an ace-in-the-hole: Any vote backed by a supermajority can't be vetoed by the mayor, an advantage that a solid group of eight progressive allies have enjoyed over the last year, providing an open path to their preferred legislation.

That supermajority can be tenuous, however, said David Campos, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party and a former supervisor.

"If the other side can split you off and siphon you off, your leverage is diminished," he said.

—Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter)

Biden Gains in Nevada

The Associated Press indicates that with 76% of votes tallied as of 9:28 p.m. PT on Thursday, Biden has increased his lead to about 12,000 votes, up from less than 8,000 earlier in the day. According to some, but not all assessments by media organizations, a win in Nevada would be enough to put Biden at 270 electoral votes, winning him the election. The difference in analysis stems from the Associated Press and Fox News calling Arizona for Biden, while the New York Times and other outlets have yet to put the state in the former vice president's column as the vote counting continues.

It could still be a while before final results are known, as mail-in ballots are due Nov. 10 in Nevada if they were postmarked by Election Day.

On Wednesday the Nevada secretary of state released an FAQ on the vote-counting process, including the question of how many uncounted ballots remain.

"This number is unknown at this time," the release said. "Many counties received a large volume of mail ballots on Election Day, either dropped off at a ballot drop-off location or delivered via USPS, and the ballots are being sorted and processed today. An update on ballots remaining to be counted will be provided when the information becomes available."

Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy) and NPR (@NPR)

