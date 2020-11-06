KQED is a proud member of
How Many Votes Are Left to Be Counted in Bay Area Counties?

With an anxious and bitterly divided electorate fixated on vote tabulations in a few swing states, the presidential contest remains, about 48 hours after many of the polls closed, too close to call.

While it’s clear California and the Bay Area went hard for Biden, a  host of local races and ballot measures could be decided by the more than 1.1 million votes still left to be counted in the region.

In San Francisco, where this year’s election could change the ideological tilt of the Board of Supervisors, the San Francisco Board of Elections said Thursday that about 61,000 votes were still uncounted. The department said it was readying a new release Thursday, but  it had yet has yet to do so.

Across the Bay, officials in Alameda County are about halfway through tabulating nearly 770,000 votes; Tim Dupois, registrar of voters, estimates his team still needs to count about 400,000 ballots.

“I expect to be posting updates often in the next two days,” he said. “We’ll eat into that 400,000 number quickly.”

In the South Bay, Santa Clara County has worked through 67% of its 786,000 ballots, which leaves roughly 260,000 uncounted votes. 

Contra Costa County officials estimated about 180,000 votes have yet to be counted as of this morning; Napa County has about 38,000 left. As of yesterday, Marin County estimated it has 52,000 votes left to tabulate and San Mateo County 71,000.

In Sonoma County, Wendy Hudson, chief deputy registrar, estimates about 62,500 ballots have yet to be counted.

John Gardner, assistant registrar of voters in Solano County, says his team might work through half of the remaining 12,000 uncounted ballots tonight.

For all the talk of surging voter turnout across the Bay Area, Gardner does not expect Solano to break any records.

“At the end of the day, this won’t be a record turnout for us," he said. "I’m not sure we’ll beat the overall turnout from 2016.”

Officials in Contra Costa County say turnout was high, but they also don’t expect to set a new record.

Alameda’s Dupois says his back-of-the-envelope calculations show voter turnout well above the county’s 70% average, and he's hopeful the county could potentially surpass the modern record set during Barack Obama's first run for president in 2008, when 80% of registered voters cast ballots.

“Rough math, we are within a couple fractions,” he said.

Mark Church, San Mateo County's chief election officer, says the roughly 359,000 voters who cast a ballot in the county is the most ever.

Mail-in ballots are still rolling in and will be counted — so long as they are received by Nov. 20 and postmarked on or before election day.

Church says in past years very few ballots have arrived in the mail beyond three or four days after an election. "I don’t anticipate getting many more ballots," he said.

Oregon Decriminalizes Small Amounts of Cocaine, Heroin as US Drug Legalization Spreads

A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday as five more states legalized marijuana for adults, and voters made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The Oregon drug initiative will allow people arrested with small amounts of hard drugs to avoid going to trial, and possible jail time, by paying a $100 fine and attending an addiction recovery program. The treatment centers will be funded by revenues from legalized marijuana, which was approved in Oregon several years ago.

The proposal was endorsed by the Oregon Democratic Party, as well as some nurses and physician associations. The Oregon Republican Party had denounced the drug decriminalization measure as radical, and some prosecutors called it reckless.

Oregon voters also approved a measure making the state the first to legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona approved measures legalizing marijuana for adults age 21 and older. In New Jersey, the Legislature now will have to pass another measure setting up the new marijuana marketplace. The Arizona measure also allows people convicted of certain marijuana crimes to seek expungement of their records. The passage of the measure signaled a change of attitudes, after Arizona voters narrowly defeated a legal pot proposal in 2016.

South Dakota on Tuesday became the first state where voters authorized both recreational marijuana and medical marijuana via two separate initiatives in the same election. The legalization of recreational marijuana was approved by voters in Montana, and medical marijuana won approval in Mississippi.

A decade ago, recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states. Voters allowed it in Colorado and Washington in 2012, sparking a movement that already included 11 states and Washington, D.C., heading into Tuesday’s elections. Supporters hope additional victories, especially in conservative states, could build pressure for Congress to legalize marijuana nationwide.

—Associated Press (@AP)

SF Election May Tilt Board of Supervisors in Mayor Breed's Favor

Mayor London Breed and San Francisco's Board of Supervisors largely agree on the city's most pernicious problems — the pandemic, the rental crisis, homelessness, the survival of small businesses — but find themselves disagreeing on how to solve them.

It's possible, though, that these ideological logjams will clear after the final results of the election are in.

Breed is considered a political moderate, generally in ideological opposition to what has been a Board of Supervisors with a progressive majority. The mayor and the progressive bloc are particularly split on how to solve the rental housing crisis.

Moderates tend to favor market-rate housing production at any rental price in a bid to bring down rents through abundant supply, whereas progressives tend to favor city or developer-subsidized affordable housing with rents targeted at residents with specific income levels.

When disagreements over housing solutions or other proposed legislation arise, the 11-member board has an ace-in-the-hole: Any vote backed by a supermajority can't be vetoed by the mayor, an advantage that a solid group of eight progressive allies have enjoyed over the last year, providing an open path to their preferred legislation.

That supermajority can be tenuous, however, said David Campos, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party and a former supervisor.

"If the other side can split you off and siphon you off, your leverage is diminished," he said.

Read the full story here.

—Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter)

Biden Gains in Nevada

The Associated Press indicates that with 76% of votes tallied as of 9:28 p.m. PT on Thursday, Biden has increased his lead to about 12,000 votes, up from less than 8,000 earlier in the day. According to some, but not all assessments by media organizations, a win in Nevada would be enough to put Biden at 270 electoral votes, winning him the election. The difference in analysis stems from the Associated Press and Fox News calling Arizona for Biden, while the New York Times and other outlets have yet to put the state in the former vice president's column as the vote counting continues.

It could still be a while before final results are known, as mail-in ballots are due Nov. 10 in Nevada if they were postmarked by Election Day.

On Wednesday the Nevada secretary of state released an FAQ on the vote-counting process, including the question of how many uncounted ballots remain.

"This number is unknown at this time," the release said. "Many counties received a large volume of mail ballots on Election Day, either dropped off at a ballot drop-off location or delivered via USPS, and the ballots are being sorted and processed today. An update on ballots remaining to be counted will be provided when the information becomes available."

Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy) and NPR (@NPR)

Roseland, Santa Rosa's Largely Latino Neighborhood, Elects First-Ever City Council Member

Residents in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa cast their votes for the region's first-ever city council member Tuesday night in a historic election for the largely Latino neighborhood.

Eddie Alvarez, owner of a cannabis dispensary and manager of a jewelry store, received 2,017 votes and is poised to become the representative of Santa Rosa's newly created District 1. His closest opponent, electrical engineer Jorge Inocencio, conceded the race Wednesday.

Roseland, a 100-year-old neighborhood located less than a mile from Santa Rosa's City Hall, finally became part of the official city limits in 2017 through long-fought annexation. It had previously been a county "donut hole" — surrounded on all sides by the city — with its residents unable to vote in city elections.

Shortly afterward, Santa Rosa transitioned to a district elections model — requiring one city council member from each of seven new districts, spread throughout the city.

Historically, most council members had come from the wealthier, northeast region of Santa Rosa. Never in Santa Rosa's 150-year history had there been any council members from the southeast region of town, which includes Roseland.

— Gabe Meline (@gmeline)

A Close Race for Central Valley Congressional Seat — Again

Close results in a Central Valley congressional race are conjuring memories of 2018, when David Valadao lost his seat in California's District 21 — covering Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

In 2018, Republican Valadao lost to Democratic challenger TJ Cox by just 862 votes. The race was so close that some newspapers preemptively called the race for Valadao, before issuing corrections and calling it for Cox.

Valadao ran against Cox again this year to regain the seat he previously held for six years. In returns on Wednesday evening, the ballot count was at 51.38% for Valadao, 48.62% for Cox — a difference of only 3,033 votes.

Valadao told the Fresno Bee Tuesday night that he was “encouraged by the early results,” but acknowledged that many ballots — tens of thousands, according to the Fresno Bee — remain to be counted. In 2018, it took nearly a month for final result in the race.

Read the full story here.

— Gabe Meline (@gmeline)

Hundreds Rally in Oakland to Urge States to Count Every Vote

One day after a nail-biter of a presidential election that still remains too close to call, a rally in front of Oakland City Hall Wednesday afternoon drew as many as 300 demonstrators urging states to count every vote.

The event, organized by Bay Resistance, a collective of local progressive activist groups, drew participants who were alarmed by President Trump's false claims of victory and his efforts to block remaining mail-in votes from being counted in critical battleground states.

The group said it plans to organize "escalating actions" in the Bay Area and across the country if Trump is defeated by Joe Biden but refuses to concede power, or if bad actors interfere with the remaining vote count.

Read the full story here.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED), Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

