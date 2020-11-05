Biden Gains in Nevada

The AP indicates that with 76% of votes tallied as of 9:28 p.m. PT on Thursday, Biden has increased his lead to about 12,000 votes, up from less than 8,000 earlier in the day. According to some but not all assessments by media organizations, a win in Nevada would be enough to put Biden at 270 electoral votes, winning him the election. The difference in analysis stems from the Associated Press and Fox News calling Arizona for Biden, while the New York Times and other outlets have yet to put the state in the former vice president's column as the vote counting continues.

It could still be a while before final results are known, as mail-in ballots are due Nov. 10 if they were postmarked by Election Day.

On Wednesday the Nevada Secretary of State released an FAQ on the vote counting process, including the question of how many uncounted ballots remain.

"This number is unknown at this time," the release says. "Many counties received a large volume of mail ballots on Election Day, either dropped off at a ballot drop-off location or delivered via USPS, and the ballots are being sorted and processed today. An update on ballots remaining to be counted will be provided when the information becomes available."

