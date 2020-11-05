KQED is a proud member of
Hundreds Rally in Oakland to Urge States to Count Every Vote

One day after a nail-biter of a presidential election that still remains too close to call, a rally in front of Oakland City Hall Wednesday afternoon drew as many as 300 demonstrators urging states to count every vote.

The event, organized by Bay Resistance, a collective of local progressive activist groups, drew participants who were alarmed by President Trump's false claims of victory and his efforts to block remaining mail-in votes from being counted in critical battleground states.

The group said it plans to organize "escalating actions" in the Bay Area and across the country if Trump is defeated by Joe Biden but refuses to concede power, or if bad actors interfere with the remaining vote count.

A Close Race for Central Valley Congressional Seat — Again

Close results in a Central Valley congressional race are conjuring memories of 2018, when David Valadao lost his seat in California's District 21 — covering Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

In 2018, Republican Valadao lost to Democratic challenger TJ Cox by just 862 votes. The race was so close that some newspapers preemptively called the race for Valadao, before issuing corrections and calling it for Cox.

Valadao ran against Cox again this year to regain the seat he previously held for six years. In returns on Wednesday evening, the ballot count was at 51.38% for Valadao, 48.62% for Cox — a difference of only 3,033 votes.

Valadao told the Fresno Bee Tuesday night that he was “encouraged by the early results,” but acknowledged that many ballots — tens of thousands, according to the Fresno Bee — remain to be counted. In 2018, it took nearly a month for a final result in the race.

Trump Files Election Lawsuits as Biden Wins Key States

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said. However, at one Michigan location in question The Associated Press observed poll watchers from both sides monitoring on Wednesday.

The AP called Michigan for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday. Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia are undecided.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

The actions reveal an emerging legal strategy that the president had signaled for weeks, namely that he would attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.

His campaign also announced that it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state the AP called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” without providing specifics.

Biden said Wednesday the count should continue in all states, adding, “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us — not now, not ever.”

New San Francisco West Side Supervisor Pledges to Build More Affordable Housing

Former San Francisco Planning Commission President Myrna Melgar has won the city supervisor race for District 7, covering the city's southwestern neighborhoods.

Melgar notched a decisive victory in the sixth ranked-choice voting round, beating her last opponent standing, former journalist Joel Engardio. Engardio, a more conservative candidate, conceded the race early Wednesday.

Progressive Democrats touted the victory of Melgar, who is Latina, as a win for diversity. Now, she says, she's aiming to have an impact on how San Francisco addresses its ongoing housing affordability crisis.

"Affordable housing built on the West Side is my top priority," Melgar said. She is calling for more senior housing as well as homeowner co-ops, funded through a blend of government subsidies and pension funds. Subsidized housing of this kind hasn't been built in San Francisco since the 1960s, she said.

"We have funding but no capacity," she said, referring to legal mechanisms enabling these types of units. Nevertheless, she said. "It's coming to the West Side if I can pull it off."

Melgar has the support of Mayor London Breed. Politically, she has put together a coalition of moderate-leaning, pro-housing development forces — who favor the production of market-rate housing at any-cost — and progressive Democrats who want affordable housing built and paid for by the state or through higher developer fees.

The two factions normally clash on land-use issues, a political faultline that divides San Francisco Democrats who otherwise find common ground on social issues like LGTBQ+ rights.

Shanti Singh, a local progressive tenant organizer, was heartened to hear of Melgar's co-op plan. "The time where we need affordable housing the most is during this deep economic depression," Melgar said.

On the other side of the housing solution debate, Todd David, director of the Housing Action Coalition, which favors the production of market-rate housing, said Melgar "embodies the common ground of these two camps." In his view, she "has strong tenant protection policies" but still recognizes the need for more housing on San Francisco's West Side instead of in neighborhoods like the Mission or South of Market, where much new stock has been concentrated in recent years.

In order to succeed termed-out District 7 Supervisor Norman Yee, who was president of the Board, Melgar had to beat a bevy of candidates besides Engardio, including Vilaska Nguyen, a progressive favorite.

Berkeley Mayor Wins Decisive Re-election — and Gets a Pay Raise

Incumbent Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín was reelected Tuesday night in a decisive victory, according to preliminary results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Arreguín faced three challengers: Naomi Pete, Wayne Hsiung and Aidan Hill. Hill is vice-chair of the Berkeley Homeless Commission and a UC Berkeley student. Hsiung, an attorney, is an advocate for animal rights and a co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere. Pete has been a Berkeley resident since 1952 and is retired. She ran for mayor in 2016 and in two other elections.

Preliminary results show Arreguín won nearly 65% of the vote followed by Hsiung, the next-closest challenger, with just over 23%.

Berkeley residents also appear to have approved Measure JJ, which would amend the city's charter to boost the salaries of both the mayor and City Council by 75%.

“It will certainly make my life easier,” Arrreguín told Berkeleyside. “I won’t have to scrimp and save to live in this community.”

Arreguín was elected for the first time in 2016 and was the first Latino and youngest person in a century to be elected mayor of Berkeley.

BART Board Races: Incumbents Allen, Simon, Dufty Poised to Win

Four seats on the BART board of directors were on the ballot Tuesday, and incumbents appear to have prevailed in every race as of Wednesday afternoon. That includes Contra Costa County board member Debora Allen, who was actively opposed by six of her eight fellow directors.

Allen, a conservative Contra Costa County Republican on a largely progressive board, has insisted the agency needs tougher policing in response to rider concerns about crime, fare evasion and passengers experiencing homelessness or behavioral health problems on the system. She has been critical of efforts to refocus agency resources to have uniformed but unarmed staff deal with nonviolent issues.

Allen has also pressed the board and agency management to consider deep budget cuts, including layoffs, to survive the fiscal crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She calls the current crisis, in which BART has suffered a decline of more than 85% of weekday riders, an opportunity to "right-size" the agency. Agency managers, with board support, have instead shifted workers from operating to capital projects, instituted a hiring freeze and redirected some planned expenditures to try to avoid a large-scale dismissal of employees.

Allen's differences with other board members led half a dozen of them to endorse Jamie Salcido, a member of the Walnut Creek transportation commission. The latest campaign finance reports show Salcido was able to out-raise Allen by about $93,000 to $65,000 — thanks in large part to a $20,000 contribution from San Francisco board member Bevan Dufty.

But with more than half the expected ballots counted, Allen racked up what appears to be an unbeatable lead — 64% to Salcido's 26%.

Dufty, whose district covers central and southern San Francisco, is leading in his race with 66.6% of the vote over David Wei Wen Young (18.5%), Michael Petrelis (9%) and Patrick Mortiere (5.9%).

Board President Lateefah Simon, representing a district that includes slices of western Contra Costa, northwestern Alameda and southeastern San Francisco, is leading with 69% support over Sharon Kidd's 30%.

In his bid for a fourth term, Director John McPartland held a narrow lead in his Alameda County district, with 37.7% of the vote over rivals Steven Dunbar (33.7%) and Mike Wallace (28.4%). Wallace was endorsed by Debora Allen and state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, a perennial BART critic.

Director Rebecca Saltzman was unopposed and returns to the board for a second term.

Here's Where Oakland City Council Races Stand So Far

Votes are being tallied in City Council contests across Oakland, and here's where the races stand in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and for an at-large seat held by incumbent Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.

Carroll Fife, a longtime housing activist with the group Moms 4 Housing, leads in an Oakland City Council race against Lynette Gibson McElhaney, an eight-year incumbent in West Oakland’s District 3, and four other candidates.

Incumbents Dan Kalb and Noel Gallo hold solid leads in North Oakland’s District 1 and Fruitvale’s District 5, respectively.

Treva Reid leads the District 7 race to take over the seat from her father, Larry Reid, who has represented the area in deep East Oakland for 18 years. She holds an 1,100-vote lead over Robert Bob Jackson, in second place, followed by three other candidates.

Kaplan leads in her race to keep her at-large seat.

All of these races are subject to ranked-choice voting, which can involve multiple rounds of reallocating votes as some candidates are cut from contention.

Fife’s group, Moms 4 Housing, ran a suite of candidates in several local races this year, including Dominique Walker, an organizer with the group, and Leah Simon-Weisberg, an attorney. They are leading in the race for seats on the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board.
