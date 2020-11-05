KQED is a proud member of
Berkeley Mayor Wins Decisive Re-election – and Gets a Pay Raise

Incumbent Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín was reelected Tuesday night in a decisive victory, according to preliminary results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Arreguín faced three challengers: Naomi Pete, environmental attorney Wayne Hsiung and Aidan Hill. Hill is vice-chair of the Homeless Commission and a UC Berkeley student.

Preliminary results show Arreguín won nearly 65 percent of the vote followed by Hsiung, the next-closest challenger, with just over 23 percent.

Berkeley residents also appear to have approved Measure JJ, which would amend the city's charter to boost the salaries of both the mayor and City Council by 75%.

“It will certainly make my life easier,” Arrreguín told Berkeleyside. “I won’t have to scrimp and save to live in this community.”

Arreguín was elected for the first time in 2016 and was the first Latino and youngest person in a century to be elected mayor of Berkeley.

Hsiung is an advocate for animals, such as farm animals that may have been mistreated, and he's been part of efforts to rescue those animals as co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere.

Pete has been a Berkeley resident since 1952 and is retired. She ran for mayor in 2016 and in two other elections.

- KQED News Staff and Bay City News

BART Board Races: Incumbents Allen, Simon, Dufty Poised to Win

Four seats on the BART board of directors were on the ballot Tuesday, and incumbents appear to have prevailed in every race as of Wednesday afternoon. That includes Contra Costa County board member Debora Allen, who was actively opposed by six of her eight fellow directors.

Allen, a conservative Contra Costa County Republican on a largely progressive board, has insisted the agency needs tougher policing in response to rider concerns about crime, fare evasion and passengers experiencing homelessness or behavioral health problems on the system. She has been critical of efforts to refocus agency resources to have uniformed but unarmed staff deal with nonviolent issues.

Allen has also pressed the board and agency management to consider deep budget cuts, including layoffs, to survive the fiscal crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She calls the current crisis, in which BART has suffered a decline of more than 85% of weekday riders, an opportunity to "right-size" the agency. Agency managers, with board support, has instead shifted workers from operating to capital projects, instituted a hiring freeze and redirected some planned expenditures to try to avoid a large-scale dismissal of employees.

Allen's differences with other board members led half a dozen of them to endorse Jamie Salcido, a member of the Walnut Creek transportation commission. The latest campaign finance reports show Salcido was able to outraise Allen by about $93,000 to $65,000 — thanks in large part to a $20,000 contribution from San Francisco board member Bevan Dufty.

But with more than half the expected ballots counted, Allen racked up what appears to be an unbeatable lead — 64% to Salcido's 26%.

Dufty, whose district covers central and southern San Francisco, is leading in his race with 66.6% of the vote over David Wei Wen Young (18.5%), Michael Petrelis (9%) and Patrick Mortiere (5.9%).

Board President Lateefah Simon, representing a district that includes slices of western Contra Costa, northwestern Alameda and southeastern San Francisco, is leading with 63% support over Sharon Kidd's 36.3%.

In his bid for a fourth term, Director John McPartland held a narrow lead in his Alameda County district, with 37.7% of the vote over rivals Steven Dunbar (33.7%) and Mike Wallace (28.4%). Wallace was endorsed by Debora Allen and state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, a perennial BART critic.

Director Rebecca Saltzman was unopposed and returns to the board for a second term.

Here's Where Oakland City Council Races Stand So Far

Votes are being tallied in City Council contests across Oakland, and here's where the races stand in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and for an at-large seat held by incumbent Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.

Carroll Fife, a longtime housing activist with the group Moms 4 Housing, leads in an Oakland City Council race against Lynette Gibson McElhaney, an eight-year incumbent in West Oakland’s District 3, and four other candidates.

Incumbents Dan Kalb and Noel Gallo hold solid leads in North Oakland’s District 1 and Fruitvale’s District 5, respectively.

Treva Reid leads the District 7 race to take over the seat from her father, Larry Reid, who has represented the area in deep East Oakland for 18 years. She holds an 1,100-vote lead over Robert Bob Jackson, in second place, followed by three other candidates.

Kaplan leads in her race to keep her at-large seat.

All of these races are subject to ranked-choice voting, which can involve multiple rounds of reallocating votes as some candidates are cut from contention.

Fife’s group, Moms 4 Housing, ran a suite of candidates in several local races this year, including Dominique Walker, an organizer with the group, and Leah Simon-Weisberg, an attorney. They are leading in the race for seats on the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board.
— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon), Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter) and Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

Around the Bay Area, Education Measures in the Lead

Most local school districts that put taxes and bonds in front of voters look like they’re going to get what they asked for.

In Oakland, voters are supporting a $735 million bond measure to fund upgrades and repairs to Oakland Unified facilities. As of Wednesday afternoon, Measure Y was ahead with 77% of the vote.

In San Francisco, voters are backing Proposition J, a parcel tax estimated to bring in $48 million a year for the city’s school district, with 75% of the vote — well ahead of the two-thirds necessary for it to pass.

That measure would replace a previously approved tax that’s been hung up in court.

In Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Solano Counties, most school bonds and taxes also appear on track to pass.

A statewide measure that would raise billions for schools and local governments, Proposition 15, was down by 400,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. The proposition aims to close a major loophole in Proposition 13, passed in 1978, which reduced property taxes on homes and businesses, allowing California's corporations to keep their property taxes artificially low for decades.

Vanessa Rancaño (@VanessaRancano), Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Biden Wins Michigan

The Associated Press has called Michigan for Joe Biden, adding 16 electoral votes to the Democratic nominee’s column.

The state marks his second success in rebuilding the “blue wall” around the Great Lakes. Wisconsin was called for Biden earlier Wednesday.

This gives Joe Biden 264 electoral votes. If the AP calls any remaining states for Biden, he would reach 270 electoral votes and, by the AP’s count, he would be president-elect.

President Trump’s campaign has contested the vote-count process in Michigan and some other states.

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes. The Great Lakes State had not voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1988.

The Democratic ticket spent significant time in Michigan, including during the last stretch of the race, signaling the state’s key role in Biden’s potential path to victory.

— NPR

How 7 Bay Area Housing Measures Are Looking So Far

All around the Bay Area, voters are weighing in on the critical issues of housing and homelessness, which have become twin perpetual problems in the region.

In Alameda County, Measure W, a half-cent sales tax to pay for services and housing for people experiencing homelessness, is up by over 7,500 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, with a simple majority needed to pass. If successful, the measure is expected to raise about $150 million annually over the 10 years it's in effect.

In Sonoma County, a sales tax increase to raise spending on mental health and homeless services was leading Wednesday with 69% of voters approving. Measure O needs a two-thirds majority to pass. The tax would raise an estimated $25 million annually for the next 10 years to fund emergency crisis care, substance abuse programs and supportive housing.

A real estate transfer tax in San Francisco has a substantial lead, up by almost 52,000 votes for a 58% advantage with a majority needed to pass. Proposition I would double the transfer tax on buildings that sell for more than $10 million.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who introduced the measure, says rent relief would be a priority for new funds generated by the tax, as well as new affordable housing.

Proposition K, which authorizes up to 10,000 units of municipal housing, has a huge lead, with 74% of the vote.

In the city of Alameda, Measure Z, a proposal to lift restrictions on multifamily housing, is losing 59% to 41%, trailing by about 3,700 votes. Measure Z would repeal a 1973 charter amendment in the city that limits residential development, with some exceptions, to one housing unit per 2,000 square-foot lot.

In the city of San Mateo, voters are weighing in on dueling measures to regulate density and building heights.

Measure R, which would allow more development near the city's train stations, is currently losing by over 2,200 votes. Meanwhile, Measure Y, which would require the city council to get voter approval before increasing heights and densities, is losing by over 350 votes. Both require more than 50 percent to pass, and if both measures are successful, the one with more votes will become law.

— Erin Baldassari (@e_baldi) and Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Candidate Targeted by Valero Wins Benicia Mayoral Race

Benicia Councilman Steve Young, a candidate attacked by a political action committee funded mainly by the Valero Energy company, will be the city's new mayor.

The Working Families for a Strong Benicia PAC raised more than $250,000 to defeat Young and support Councilwoman Christina Strawbridge. The committee said Young would put blue collar jobs, like those at Valero's Benicia refinery, at risk.

But city's voters were not swayed.

With Young leading the race with close to 52% of the vote, Strawbridge, who garnered about 31%, conceded the election Wednesday morning.

"I believe the voters reacted strongly against the negative ads and mailers that the Valero-funded PAC tried to use against me," Young said.

"Hopefully, Valero will learn the obvious lesson from this result: Interference in Benicia elections will be rejected in the future as well," Young said.

Strawbridge called Young's election a "decisive victory."

"Congratulations to him," Strawbridge said, adding that the two lawmakers exchanged text messages Wednesday morning. "Even though it was a tough election, we have and will work together for Benicia."

Since 2019, Valero has donated $240,000 to the political action committee targeting Young. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 549 donated some $50,000 as well.

The same PAC spent thousands to help Strawbridge and Lionel Largaespada win seats on the Benicia City Council, and to defeat Kari Birdseye, a former chair of the city's Planning Commission that denied Valero's crude-by-rail expansion project.

Young will take over from Mayor Elizabeth Patterson, a critic of Valero who has served in Benicia city government for two decades.

Patterson had become increasingly outspoken about efforts to place more regulations on the Valero plant, scene of the two worst refinery accidents in the Bay Area in the last three years.

The fact that Young withstood the Valero PAC's campaign is hugely significant, according to Matto Mildenberger, an assistant professor of political science at UC Santa Barbara, who focuses on oil politics.

"It means that Benicia voters are willing to take their climate future into their own hands and are going to resist efforts by oil companies to control local politics," Mildenberger said.

— Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG)

