Berkeley Mayor Wins Decisive Re-election – and Gets a Pay Raise

Incumbent Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín was reelected Tuesday night in a decisive victory, according to preliminary results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Arreguín faced three challengers: Naomi Pete, environmental attorney Wayne Hsiung and Aidan Hill. Hill is vice-chair of the Homeless Commission and a UC Berkeley student.

Preliminary results show Arreguín won nearly 65 percent of the vote followed by Hsiung, the next-closest challenger, with just over 23 percent.

Berkeley residents also appear to have approved Measure JJ, which would amend the city's charter to boost the salaries of both the mayor and City Council by 75%.

“It will certainly make my life easier,” Arrreguín told Berkeleyside. “I won’t have to scrimp and save to live in this community.”