Biden Wins Michigan

The Associated Press has called Michigan for Joe Biden, adding 16 electoral votes to the Democratic nominee’s column.

The state marks his second success in rebuilding the “blue wall” around the Great Lakes. Wisconsin was called for Biden earlier Wednesday.

This gives Joe Biden 264 electoral votes. If the AP calls any remaining states for Biden, he would reach 270 electoral votes and, by the AP’s count, he would be president-elect.

President Trump’s campaign has contested the vote-count process in Michigan and some other states.

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes. The Great Lakes State had not voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1988.

The Democratic ticket spent significant time in Michigan, including during the last stretch of the race, signaling the state’s key role in Biden’s potential path to victory.

-- NPR