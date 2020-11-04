KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Election UpdatesElection Updates

All over Bay Area, voters appear supportive of new education measuresBiden wins MichiganRoundup of Bay Area Housing MeasuresCandidate targeted by Valero wins Benicia mayoral raceCalifornians vote no on replacing cash bail, reject Proposition 25Measure X, Contra Costa County sales tax, has big leadJoe Biden wins Wisconsin; Trump requests recount
More timeline

Biden Wins Michigan

The Associated Press has called Michigan for Joe Biden, adding 16 electoral votes to the Democratic nominee’s column.

The state marks his second success in rebuilding the “blue wall” around the Great Lakes. Wisconsin was called for Biden earlier Wednesday.

This gives Joe Biden 264 electoral votes. If the AP calls any remaining states for Biden, he would reach 270 electoral votes and, by the AP’s count, he would be president-elect.

President Trump’s campaign has contested the vote-count process in Michigan and some other states.

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes. The Great Lakes State had not voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1988.

The Democratic ticket spent significant time in Michigan, including during the last stretch of the race, signaling the state’s key role in Biden’s potential path to victory.

-- NPR

Top of timeline ↑

Around the Bay Area, Education Measures in the Lead

Most local school districts that put taxes and bonds before voters look like they’re going to get what they asked for.

In Oakland, voters are supporting a $735 million bond measure to fund upgrades and repairs to Oakland Unified facilities. As of Wednesday afternoon, Measure Y was ahead with 77% of the vote.

In San Francisco, voters are backing Proposition J, a parcel tax estimated to bring in $48 million a year for the city’s school district, with 75% of the vote — well ahead of the two-thirds necessary for it to pass.

That measure would replace a previously approved tax that’s been hung up in court.

In Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Solano Counties, most school bonds and taxes also appear on track to pass.

Sponsored

A statewide measure that would raise billions for schools and local governments, Proposition 15, was down by 400,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. The proposition aims to close a major loophole in Proposition 13, passed in 1978, which reduced property taxes on homes and businesses, allowing California's corporations to keep their property taxes artificially low for decades.

Vanessa Rancaño (@VanessaRancano), Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

Roundup of Bay Area Housing Measures

All around the Bay Area, voters are weighing in on the critical issues of housing and homelessness, which have become twin perpetual problems in the region.

In Alameda County, Measure W, a half-cent sales tax to pay for services and housing for people experiencing homelessness, is up  by over 7,500 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, with a simple majority needed to pass. If successful, the measure is expected to raise about $150 million annually over the 10 years it's in effect.

In Sonoma County, a sales tax increase to raise spending on mental health and homeless services was leading Wednesday with 69 percent of voters approving. Measure O needs a two-thirds majority to pass. The tax would raise an estimated $25 million annually for the next 10 years to fund emergency crisis care, substance abuse programs and supportive housing.

A real estate transfer tax in San Francisco has a substantial lead, up by almost 52,000 votes, for a 58%-42% advantage with a majority needed to pass. Measure I would double the transfer tax on buildings that sell for more than $10 million.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who introduced the measure, says rent relief would be a priority for new funds generated by the tax, as well as new affordable housing.

Sponsored

Proposition K, which authorizes up to 10,000 units of municipal housing, has a huge lead, with 74% of the vote.

In the city of Alameda, Measure Z, a proposal to lift restrictions on multifamily housing, is losing 59% to 41%, trailing by about 3,700 votes. Measure Z would repeal a 1973 charter amendment in the city that limits residential development, with some exceptions, to one housing unit per 2,000 square-foot lot.

In the city of San Mateo, voters are weighing in on dueling measures to regulate density and building heights.

Measure R, which would allow more development near the city's train stations, is currently losing by 2,200 votes. Meanwhile, Measure Y, which would require the city council to get voter approval before increasing heights and densities, is losing by 358 votes. Both require more than 50 percent to pass, and if both measures are successful, the one with more votes will become law.

--Erin Baldassari (@e_baldi) and Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Top of timeline ↑

Candidate Targeted by Valero Wins Benicia Mayoral Race

Benicia Councilman Steve Young, a candidate attacked by a political action committee funded mainly by the Valero Energy company, will be the city's new mayor.

The Working Families for a Strong Benicia PAC raised more than $250,000 to defeat Young and support Councilwoman Christina Strawbridge. The committee said Young would put blue collar jobs, like those at Valero's Benicia refinery, at risk.

But city's voters were not swayed.

With Young leading the race with close to 52% of the vote, Strawbridge, who garnered about 31%, conceded the election Wednesday morning.

"I believe the voters reacted strongly against the negative ads and mailers that the Valero-funded PAC tried to use against me," Young said.

"Hopefully, Valero will learn the obvious lesson from this result: Interference in Benicia elections will be rejected in the future as well," Young said.

Strawbridge called Young's election a "decisive victory."

"Congratulations to him," Strawbridge said, adding that the two lawmakers exchanged text messages Wednesday morning. "Even though it was a tough election, we have and will work together for Benicia."

Since 2019, Valero has donated $240,000 to the political action committee targeting Young. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 549 donated some $50,000 as well.

The same PAC spent thousands to help Strawbridge and Lionel Largaespada win seats on the Benicia City Council, and to defeat Kari Birdseye, a former chair of the city's Planning Commission that denied Valero's crude-by-rail expansion project.

Young will take over from Mayor Elizabeth Patterson, a critic of Valero who has served in Benicia city government for two decades.

Patterson had become increasingly outspoken about efforts to place more regulations on the Valero plant, scene of the two worst refinery accidents in the Bay Area in the last three years.

The fact that Young withstood the Valero PAC's campaign is hugely significant, according to Matto Mildenberger, an assistant professor of political science at UC Santa Barbara, who focuses on oil politics.

"It means that Benicia voters are willing to take their climate future into their own hands and are going to resist efforts by oil companies to control local politics," Mildenberger said.

— Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG)

Top of timeline ↑

Californians Vote No on Replacing Cash Bail, Reject Proposition 25

California voters have rejected an effort to eliminate cash bail in the state, with the measure losing 55% to 45% as of Wednesday morning.

The result is a dismissal of efforts by reformers who have pushed California to dramatically rethink the way it approaches criminal justice over the past decade.

Proposition 25 was a referendum on Senate Bill 10, a law passed by the California Legislature and signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown two years ago. That law would eliminate cash bail as an option for securing release from jail after an arrest, replacing it with a system that relies on risk assessments to advise judges, who would make the final call.

Under the law, most people arrested for misdemeanors in California would be automatically released before trial. Meanwhile, those accused of violent crimes would be held in jail without an option for release, and people arrested for less serious felonies would be able to make their case to a judge.

Because the bail industry gathered enough signatures to put the referendum on the ballot, the law was on hold until voters weighed in. The no vote on Proposition 25 now means the law will not be implemented.

Read the full story here.

— Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

Top of timeline ↑

Measure X, Contra Costa County Sales Tax, Has Big Lead

Contra Costa County's Measure X was ahead Wednesday morning 59% to 41% in semi-official election results, with a majority needed to pass. The measure adopts a 0.5% sales tax for 20 years beginning April 2021. Food sales are exempt, and the county estimates the tax would raise $81 million a year for the general fund.

More on Measure X

The tax is aimed at adding to underfunded emergency services and establishing a social safety net in Contra Costa. The county Board of Supervisors would allocate the funds.

Money raised would add to the county’s general fund and provide financial support to regional hospitals and emergency and fire response systems. The tax would be implemented from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2041. It would also create an oversight committee to take note of county needs and manage priorities accordingly.

The Contra Costa Taxpayers Association opposed the measure.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Top of timeline ↑

Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin; Trump Requests Recount

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin and fought President Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several fiercely contested states. Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisionals.

Trump’s campaign requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624% out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

It was unclear when or how quickly a national winner could be determined. The latest vote counts in Michigan gave Biden a small lead, but it was still too early to call the race.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” and the campaign filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

— Associated Press (@AP)

Top of timeline ↑