Around the Bay Area, Education Measures in the Lead

Most local school districts that put taxes and bonds in front of voters look like they’re going to get what they asked for.

In Oakland, voters are supporting a $735 million bond measure to fund upgrades and repairs to Oakland Unified facilities. As of Wednesday afternoon, Measure Y was ahead with 77% of the vote.

In San Francisco, voters are backing Proposition J, a parcel tax estimated to bring in $48 million a year for the city’s school district, with 75% of the vote — well ahead of the two-thirds necessary for it to pass.

That measure would replace a previously approved tax that’s been hung up in court.

In Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Solano Counties, most school bonds and taxes also appear on track to pass.