Here's Where Oakland City Council Races Stand So Far

Votes are being tallied in City Council contests across Oakland, and here's where the races stand in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and for an at-large seat held by incumbent Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.

Carroll Fife, a longtime housing activist with the group Moms 4 Housing, leads in an Oakland City Council race against Lynette Gibson McElhaney, an eight-year incumbent in West Oakland’s District 3, and four other candidates.

Incumbents Dan Kalb and Noel Gallo hold solid leads in North Oakland’s District 1 and Fruitvale’s District 5, respectively.

Treva Reid leads the District 7 race to take over the seat from her father, Larry Reid, who has represented the area in deep East Oakland for 18 years. She holds an 1,100-vote lead over Robert Bob Jackson, in second place, followed by three other candidates.

Kaplan leads in her race to keep her at-large seat.

All of these races are subject to ranked-choice voting, which can involve multiple rounds of reallocating votes as some candidates are cut from contention.

Fife’s group, Moms 4 Housing, ran a suite of candidates in several local races this year, including Dominique Walker, an organizer with the group, and Leah Simon-Weisberg, an attorney. They are leading in the race for seats on the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board.

— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon), Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter) and Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)