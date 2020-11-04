KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Election UpdatesElection Updates

Candidate Targeted by Valero Wins Benicia Mayoral RaceCalifornians vote no on replacing cash bail, reject Proposition 25Measure X, Contra Costa County Sales Tax, Has Big LeadJoe Biden wins Wisconsin; Trump requests recountSanta Clara City Council candidates backed by 49ers lead voteCalifornians reject Proposition 16, measure to reinstate affirmative actionCalifornians pass Proposition 24 to expand nation’s toughest data privacy law
More timeline

Californians Vote No On Replacing Cash Bail, Reject Proposition 25

California voters have rejected an effort to eliminate cash bail in the state, with the measure losing 55% to 45% as of Wednesday morning.

The result is a dismissal of efforts by reformers who have pushed California to dramatically rethink the way it approaches criminal justice over the past decade.

Proposition 25 was a referendum on Senate Bill 10, a law passed by the California Legislature and signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown two years ago. That law would eliminate cash bail as an option for securing release from jail after an arrest, replacing it with a system that relies on risk assessments to advise judges, who would make the final call.

Under the law, most people arrested for misdemeanors in California would be automatically released before trial. Meanwhile, those accused of violent crimes would be held in jail without an option for release, and people arrested for less serious felonies would be able to make their case to a judge.

Because the bail industry gathered enough signatures to put the referendum on the ballot, the law was on hold until voters weighed in. The no vote on Proposition 25 now means the law will not be implemented.

Read the full story here.

— Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

Top of timeline ↑

Candidate Targeted by Valero Wins Benicia Mayoral Race

Benicia Councilman Steve Young, a candidate attacked by a political action committee funded mainly by the Valero Energy company, will be the city's new mayor.

The Working Families for a Strong Benicia PAC raised more than a quarter million dollars to defeat Young and support Councilwoman Christina Strawbridge. The committee said Young would put blue collar jobs, like those at Valero's Benicia refinery, at risk.

But city's voters were not swayed.

With Young leading the race with close to 52% of the vote, Strawbridge, who garnered about 31%, conceded the election Wednesday morning.

"I believe the voters reacted strongly against the negative ads and mailers that the Valero funded PAC tried to use against me," Young said.

"Hopefully, Valero will learn the obvious lesson from this result: Interference in Benicia elections will be rejected in the future as well."

Strawbridge called Young's election a "decisive victory."

"Congratulations to him," Strawbridge said, adding that the two lawmakers exchanged text messages Wednesday morning. "Even though it was a tough election, we have and will work together for Benicia."

Since 2019, Valero has donated $240,000 to the political action committee targeting Young. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Lodge 549 donated some $50,000 as well.

The same PAC spent thousands to help Strawbridge and Lionel Largaespada win seats on the Benicia City Council, and to defeat Kari Birdseye, a former chair of the city's planning commission that denied Valero's crude-by-rail expansion project.

Young will take over from Mayor Elizabeth Patterson, a critic of Valero who has served in Benicia city government for two decades.

Patterson had become increasingly outspoken about efforts to place more regulations on the Valero plant, scene of the two worst refinery accidents in the Bay Area in the last three years.

The fact that Young withstood the Valero PAC's campaign is hugely significant, according to Matto Mildenberger, an assistant professor of political science at UC Santa Barbara, who focuses on oil politics.

"It means that Benicia voters are willing to take their climate future into their own hands and are going to resist efforts by oil companies to control local politics," Mildenberger said.

--Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG)

Top of timeline ↑

Measure X, Contra Costa County Sales Tax, Has Big Lead

Contra Costa County's Measure X was ahead Wednesday morning 59% to 41% in semi-official election results, with a majority needed to pass. The measure adopts a 0.5% sales tax for 20 years beginning April 2021. Food sales are exempt, and the county estimates the tax would raise $81 million a year for the general fund.

More on Measure X

The tax is aimed at adding to underfunded emergency services and establishing a social safety net in Contra Costa. The county Board of Supervisors would allocate the funds.

Money raised would add to the county’s general fund and provide financial support to regional hospitals and emergency and fire response systems. The tax would be implemented from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2041. It would also create an oversight committee to take note of county needs and manage priorities accordingly.

The Contra Costa Taxpayers Association opposed the measure.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Top of timeline ↑

Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin; Trump Requests Recount

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin and fought President Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several fiercely contested states. Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisionals.

Trump’s campaign requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624% out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

It was unclear when or how quickly a national winner could be determined. The latest vote counts in Michigan gave Biden a small lead, but it was still too early to call the race.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” and the campaign filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

— Associated Press (@AP)

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara City Council Candidates Backed by 49ers Leading Vote

Ballots are still being counted in Santa Clara County, but most of the city council candidates backed by 49ers football team owner Jed York are in the lead to win seats. Wednesday morning, Suds Jain running in District 5, Kevin Park in District 4 and Anthony J. Becker in District 6 were all leading in the vote count against candidates backed by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.

More on Measure C

The 49ers have been in many public disputes, some resulting in legal battles, over the management of Levi's Stadium. The football team moved there in 2014 from San Francisco. York donated almost $3 million to the Citizens for Efficient Government and Full Voting Rights PAC, founded by former Congressman Mike Honda. The PAC, formed shortly before the November election, campaigned on electing more diverse candidates to the city's mostly white city council.

One incumbent candidate, Kathy Watanabe, is slated to win the council seat in District 1. She ran against Harbir Bhatia, a political newcomer and a York-backed candidate. During Watanabe's first four years in city council, she clashed with the football team over whether the city's 10pm curfew for events should apply to Levi's Stadium, which hosts many late night events.

Elections haven't been called yet as officials are still receiving ballots.

— Adhiti Bandlamudi (@oddity_adhiti)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Californians Reject Proposition 16, Measure to Reinstate Affirmative Action

Voters have rejected a measure that would have overturned California's 24-year-old ban on affirmative action. The measure as of Wednesday morning was failing 56-44%.

Proposition 16 would have rescinded Proposition 209, which outlawed the use of affirmative action in hiring, awarding of contracts and granting admission to state colleges and universities. That measure passed in 1996.

More on Proposition 16

Advocates of affirmative action have been working to modify or overturn Proposition 209 ever since, and they thought the current national discussion about race and social justice could help their cause. Proposition 16 drew high-profile supporters, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom. It also raised a substantial war chest of more than $26 million.

But polls showed the measure struggling with voters. Several pre-election surveys showed that barely one-third of voters supported it.

California is one of just eight states that currently ban affirmative action.

Read the full story here.

— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)

Top of timeline ↑

Californians Pass Proposition 24 to Expand Nation’s Toughest Data Privacy Law

Californians have approved Proposition 24, a ballot measure to expand the state’s landmark Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. The measure was passing with 56% of the vote on Wednesday.

Proposition 24 – also known as the California Privacy Rights and Enforcement Act of 2020 – will create a new state agency to enforce the CCPA. It will also create different tiers of data, levying stiffer fines on the misuse of “sensitive” data, like location or race. However, only companies that buy and sell the data from at least 100,000 customers a year would have to comply.

“We are at the beginning of a journey that will profoundly shape the fabric of our society by redefining who is in control of our most personal information and putting consumers back in charge of their own data,” said Alastair Mactaggart, chair of Californians for Consumer Privacy and Proposition 24’s sponsor. “I’m looking forward to the work ahead and the next steps in implementing this law, including setting up a commission that is dedicated to protecting consumers online.”

The CCPA, which took effect in January of this year, requires companies to disclose what data they are collecting while allowing consumers to limit or stop collection. Under the legislation, however, consumers can sue companies only if negligence led to the exposure of their data. Otherwise, the option to litigate remains with the state attorney general’s office.

The general outlines of the CCPA owe much to what was originally a ballot proposition also backed by Mactaggart, a Bay Area real estate developer, in 2018. He agreed to drop the ballot measure in exchange for more easily amendable legislation, but unhappy with the amendments that followed, he decided to finance another ballot measure, Proposition 24, framing it as his preferred set of “fixes” to the CCPA.

Mactaggart spent more than $6.5 million on Proposition 24, dwarfing the amount donated by any other supporter and the $52,000 raised by the campaign against it.

“It’s unexpectedly close, which affirms that Californians’ privacy rights are not for sale. Thankfully, groups like ACLU and EFF will fight for truly strong privacy legislation to give all Americans control over their personal information,” said Mary Ross, erstwhile ally of Mactaggart who led the No on 24 campaign.

Its complexity – the measure runs over 50 pages – was an impediment to widespread enthusiasm and debate. Many privacy watchers say California voters like data privacy as a general concept, and were willing to presume the best about Proposition 24.

Read the whole story here.

- Rachael Myrow (@rachaelmyrow)

Top of timeline ↑