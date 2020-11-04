KQED is a proud member of
Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin; Trump Requests RecountSanta Clara City Council Candidates Backed by 49ers Leading VoteCalifornians Reject Proposition 16, Measure to Reinstate Affirmative ActionCalifornians Pass Proposition 24 to Expand Nation’s Toughest Data Privacy LawScott Wiener, Dave Cortese Appear Headed to Victory in State Senate ContestsHow Did News Networks Handle Trump’s False Victory Claims?Proposition 19 Leads Wednesday Morning, Would Expand Property Tax Breaks
Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin; Trump Requests Recount

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin and fought President Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several fiercely contested states. Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisionals.

Trump’s campaign requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624% out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

It was unclear when or how quickly a national winner could be determined. The latest vote counts in Michigan gave Biden a small lead, but it was still too early to call the race.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” and the campaign filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

Santa Clara City Council Candidates Backed by 49ers Leading Vote

Ballots are still being counted in Santa Clara County, but most of the city council candidates backed by 49ers football team owner Jed York are in the lead to win seats. Wednesday morning, Suds Jain running in District 5, Kevin Park in District 4 and Anthony J. Becker in District 6 were all leading in the vote count against candidates backed by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.

The 49ers have been in many public disputes, some resulting in legal battles, over the management of Levi's Stadium. The football team moved there in 2014 from San Francisco. York donated almost $3 million to the Citizens for Efficient Government and Full Voting Rights PAC, founded by former Congressman Mike Honda. The PAC, formed shortly before the November election, campaigned on electing more diverse candidates to the city's mostly white city council.

One incumbent candidate, Kathy Watanabe, is slated to win the council seat in District 1. She ran against Harbir Bhatia, a political newcomer and a York-backed candidate. During Watanabe's first four years in city council, she clashed with the football team over whether the city's 10pm curfew for events should apply to Levi's Stadium, which hosts many late night events.

Elections haven't been called yet as officials are still receiving ballots.

- Adhiti Bandlamudi

Californians Reject Proposition 16, Measure to Reinstate Affirmative Action

Voters have rejected a measure that would have overturned California's 24-year-old ban on affirmative action. The measure as of Wednesday morning was failing 56-44%.

Proposition 16 would have rescinded Proposition 209, which outlawed the use of affirmative action in hiring, awarding of contracts and granting admission to state colleges and universities. That measure passed in 1996.

Advocates of affirmative action have been working to modify or overturn Proposition 209 ever since, and they thought the current national discussion about race and social justice could help their cause. Proposition 16 drew high-profile supporters, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom. It also raised a substantial war chest of more than $26 million.

But polls showed the measure struggling with voters. Several pre-election surveys showed that barely one-third of voters supported it.

California is one of just eight states that currently ban affirmative action.

Californians Pass Proposition 24 to Expand Nation’s Toughest Data Privacy Law

Californians have approved Proposition 24, a ballot measure to expand the state’s landmark Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. The measure was passing with 56% of the vote on Wednesday.

Proposition 24 – also known as the California Privacy Rights and Enforcement Act of 2020 – will create a new state agency to enforce the CCPA. It will also create different tiers of data, levying stiffer fines on the misuse of “sensitive” data, like location or race. However, only companies that buy and sell the data from at least 100,000 customers a year would have to comply.

“We are at the beginning of a journey that will profoundly shape the fabric of our society by redefining who is in control of our most personal information and putting consumers back in charge of their own data,” said Alastair Mactaggart, chair of Californians for Consumer Privacy and Proposition 24’s sponsor. “I’m looking forward to the work ahead and the next steps in implementing this law, including setting up a commission that is dedicated to protecting consumers online.”

The CCPA, which took effect in January of this year, requires companies to disclose what data they are collecting while allowing consumers to limit or stop collection. Under the legislation, however, consumers can sue companies only if negligence led to the exposure of their data. Otherwise, the option to litigate remains with the state attorney general’s office.

The general outlines of the CCPA owe much to what was originally a ballot proposition also backed by Mactaggart, a Bay Area real estate developer, in 2018. He agreed to drop the ballot measure in exchange for more easily amendable legislation, but unhappy with the amendments that followed, he decided to finance another ballot measure, Proposition 24, framing it as his preferred set of “fixes” to the CCPA.

Mactaggart spent more than $6.5 million on Proposition 24, dwarfing the amount donated by any other supporter and the $52,000 raised by the campaign against it.

“It’s unexpectedly close, which affirms that Californians’ privacy rights are not for sale. Thankfully, groups like ACLU and EFF will fight for truly strong privacy legislation to give all Americans control over their personal information,” said Mary Ross, erstwhile ally of Mactaggart who led the No on 24 campaign.

Its complexity – the measure runs over 50 pages – was an impediment to widespread enthusiasm and debate. Many privacy watchers say California voters like data privacy as a general concept, and were willing to presume the best about Proposition 24.

Scott Wiener, Dave Cortese Appear Headed to Victory in State Senate Contests

Democrats Dave Cortese and Scott Wiener appear headed to victory in a pair of closely watched Bay Area races for state Senate.

In the 15th state Senate District covering most of San Jose, Cortese, a Santa Clara County supervisor, leads former Federal Election Commission Chair Ann Ravel 54% to 46% as of early Wednesday.

“We’re feeling very, very good,” Cortese told KQED on Tuesday night. “Feels good to have a very solid lead.”

Cortese and Ravel engaged in the most expensive legislative race in California, with millions pouring in from independent expenditure committees on behalf of both Democrats.

Cortese had the backing of organized labor, while business groups lined up behind Ravel.

Incumbent state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to declare victory against Democratic Socialist candidate Jackie Fielder.

“Representing this community is the honor of my life,” Wiener wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fielder tweeted to her supporters that her vote count was “not enough,” but said she was “proud of every single one.”

Wiener has been the driving force behind proposals to reform California’s zoning laws in hopes of spurring housing development. During the campaign, Cortese voiced support for Wiener’s controversial Senate Bill 50 and was supported by local pro-housing groups.

“The public has come to realize that we have a housing production issue,” he said.

How Did News Networks Handle Trump’s False Victory Claims?

Newsrooms have been buzzing about the scenario for weeks: How would they handle covering a president in real time who makes false claims about his own reelection? The answer proved to be fact-checking, in some cases during his remarks from the White House, and tough criticism after he finished.

A bit before 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, that scenario became reality. President Trump baselessly alleged Democrats were committing fraud. Trump also claimed he “did win the election,” even though some pivotal swing states have not yet been projected for him by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks.

NBC and MSNBC broke into his remarks, as did NPR, to correct the record. “There have been several statements that are just not true,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie said, noting his false claims of taking Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams said, “Our presidents don’t select our victors. ... We always allow a lot on election night, hyperbole. But when it veers into falsehood — we have not called the states he claimed for victories.”

MSNBC did not return to Trump’s remarks live.

CBS and ABC returned to their studios once Vice President Pence stepped forward. “The president of the United States [is] castrating the facts of the election results that have been reported tonight,” said Norah O’Donnell of CBS.

“We’ve never had a situation like this in the country,” said John Dickerson of CBS. “The president is a steward of the American electoral system. ... And he is trying to undermine it while the count is still going on.”

“If we were watching this in another country, we would be shocked,” said CNN’s Abby Phillip. “It’s a sign our democracy is in peril.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier told viewers most of the president’s claims were accurate. Then Fox’s Chris Wallace weighed in: “This is an extremely flammable situation; the president just threw a match into it. He hasn’t won the states [he claimed]. Nobody is saying he won the states. The states haven’t said that he’s won.”

Proposition 19 Leads Wednesday Morning, Would Expand Property Tax Breaks

Early returns show Proposition 19 leading 51.54% to 48.46% as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. If the measure maintains its lead, it would expand property tax savings for older Californians who are looking to downsize to a new home — and bring their lower property tax rates with them.

Proposition 19’s passage would also end an inheritance tax loophole that could increase tax revenue by tens of millions of dollars. A large percentage of that is expected to go to a dedicated wildfire fund.

More on Proposition 19


The measure would allow empty nesters to downsize without incurring a huge tax increase. Homeowners who are 55 and older could buy a more expensive property anywhere in the state and bring along their lower property tax rate from their old home, and blend it with their new home value to reduce their tax payments.

Proposition 19 is expected to spur an uptick in home sales, which is why the campaign has been heavily funded by the real estate industry, with more than $40 million coming from the California Association of Realtors. Supporters argued expanding tax breaks would encourage more home sales and free up inventory in a state with a severe housing shortage.

“We are optimistic that when all the votes are counted, California seniors, disabled homeowners and wildfire victims will get much-needed housing and tax relief, while delivering constitutionally protected funding for firefighters, local schools, cities and counties," said Becky Warren, a spokesperson for the Yes on 19 campaign.

