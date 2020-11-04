Roundup of Bay Area Housing Measures

All around the Bay Area, voters are weighing in on the critical issues of housing and homelessness, which have become twin perpetual problems in the region.

In Alameda County, Measure W, a half-cent sales tax to pay for services and housing for people experiencing homelessness, is up by over 7,500 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, with a simple majority needed to pass. If successful, the measure is expected to raise about $150 million annually over the 10 years it's in effect.

In Sonoma County, a sales tax increase to raise spending on mental health and homeless services was leading Wednesday with 69 percent of voters approving. Measure O needs a two-thirds majority to pass. The tax would raise an estimated $25 million annually for the next 10 years to fund emergency crisis care, substance abuse programs and supportive housing.

A real estate transfer tax in San Francisco has a substantial lead, up by almost 52,000 votes, for a 58%-42% advantage with a majority needed to pass. Measure I would double the transfer tax on buildings that sell for more than $10 million.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who introduced the measure, says rent relief would be a priority for new funds generated by the tax, as well as new affordable housing.