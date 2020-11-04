Ballots are still being counted in Santa Clara County, but most of the city council candidates backed by 49ers football team owner Jed York are in the lead to win seats. Wednesday morning, Suds Jain running in District 5, Kevin Park in District 4 and Anthony J. Becker in District 6 were all leading in the vote count against candidates backed by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.
Santa Clara City Council Candidates Backed by 49ers Leading Vote
The 49ers have been in many public disputes, some resulting in legal battles, over the management of Levi's Stadium. The football team moved there in 2014 from San Francisco. York donated almost $3 million to the Citizens for Efficient Government and Full Voting Rights PAC, founded by former Congressman Mike Honda. The PAC, formed shortly before the November election, campaigned on electing more diverse candidates to the city's mostly white city council.
One incumbent candidate, Kathy Watanabe, is slated to win the council seat in District 1. She ran against Harbir Bhatia, a political newcomer and a York-backed candidate. During Watanabe's first four years in city council, she clashed with the football team over whether the city's 10pm curfew for events should apply to Levi's Stadium, which hosts many late night events.
Elections haven't been called yet as officials are still receiving ballots.