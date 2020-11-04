KQED is a proud member of
Election UpdatesElection Updates

Caltrain's 'Lifeline' Sales Tax on Track for Approval by Voters

Voters in the San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties served by Caltrain appeared to have passed a new one-eighth-cent sales tax to fund improvements and expansion of the service. Supporters say the tax will help Caltrain survive a major drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, and pave the way for ambitious expansions in decades to come.

Measure RR, which gives the three-decade-old transit agency its first dedicated source of funding, needed a two-thirds “yes” vote among all ballots cast in the three Caltrain counties to pass. With more than half of expected ballots counted in the three counties by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the measure was passing with a 70.4% "yes" vote.

"It's just phenomenal to have this level of support from the voters and the taxpayers," said Dave Pine, a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and chair of the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board that oversees Caltrain.

Read the full story here.

Bay Area Police Oversight Measures Have Major Leads

Half a dozen ballot measures addressing law enforcement oversight from Sonoma County, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose all had huge leads as of late Tuesday night.

Over 67% of votes counted in San Francisco were in favor of Proposition D, which creates an independent oversight board and inspector general for the Sheriff’s Department.

San Francisco voters were also heavily in favor of scrapping a minimum staffing requirement for the city’s police department — with more than 70% of ballots counted cast in favor of Proposition E.

Voters in favor of strengthening oversight of the Oakland Police Department outnumbered those in opposition, with over 80% of ballots in favor of Measure S1. It will allow the Oakland Police Commission and Community Police Review Agency to hire independent attorneys. Passage of Measure S1 also creates an Office of the Inspector General independent of the Police Department, which would oversee OPD’s compliance with long-running federal court oversight.

Berkeley looks to be on track to reinvent its police oversight structure over the next year, with votes in support of Measure II outnumbering those opposed 5-to-1. The measure creates a Police Accountability Board with investigative authority and subpoena power, and institutes a lower standard of proof for sustaining complaints against officers.

Sonoma County voters looked to be passing Measure P with 66% in support late Tuesday night, despite strong opposition from the sheriff and deputies’ union. The measure aims to boost funding and authority for the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Outreach. It would require cooperation with independent investigations and ties the oversight office’s budget to 1% of the sheriff’s funding level.

Votes in San Jose were in favor of Measure G by a 4-to-1 margin. Among other aspects unrelated to policing, the measure boosts the Independent Police Auditor’s access to internal police investigations and evidence.

Read the whole story here.

Mixed Results for Efforts to Expand Youth Vote in San Francisco, Oakland

San Francisco and Oakland voters sent different signals Tuesday night on local measures that aim to expand the youth vote.

In Oakland, voters were showing strong support for Measure QQ, which gives the city council the power to allow people as young as 16 to vote in school board elections.

Oakland Tech student Malia Liao, 17, is one of the student leaders who campaigned for Measure QQ. 

“I felt the push to work on this because I come from an immigrant family. So I’ve seen firsthand what it looks like to be pushed out of the decision making process,” she said. “This is my chance to create a platform for all of these students that also come from immigrant backgrounds.”

Jessica Ramos, 17, a student at Skyline High, said the support for Measure QQ shows that residents in the city value the voices of students and young people. 

“It will be great to finally have a voice and a vote that will go down in history and hold school board members accountable” she said. 

San Francisco’s Proposition G, which would amend the city charter to lower the voting age to 16 for local elections and ballot measures, appeared headed towards a narrow defeat Tuesday night.

San Francisco Youth Commissioner Arianna Nassiri, who led the campaign for the ballot proposition, said young people are actively impacted by local measures and should have a say.

Opponents argued that people under 18 are still legally children and easily swayed by adults.

A similar measure narrowly lost in San Francisco in 2016.

"It takes essentially trial and error to get the message across that not only are young people prepared to vote, but they actually need to vote,” Nassiri said. “The trajectory of youth activism, not only in the city but in the whole country, is on the upward right now."

Expanding who can vote was also presented to voters in two statewide propositions: Proposition 17 to restore the vote to people on parole and Proposition 18 to allow 17 year olds to vote in primary elections if they turn 18 before the general election.

— Holly McDede (@HollyMcDede)

Oakland Voters Poised to Pass Measure RR to Raise Fines for Illegal Dumping

Oakland voters appear poised to approve a measure to raise fines for municipal code violations like illegal dumping, with early returns Tuesday night showing over 59% support.

Oakland capped the amount anyone could be fined for major city code violations back in 1968 at $1,000. Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced Measure RR to remove that limit. He said Measure RR was meant to target particularly egregious offenders, like "professional dumpers" who are paid to remove people’s junk, but then end up tossing it around the city.

“The goal of the fine is not to collect more money. It’s to prevent inappropriate or harmful behavior,” he said. “If we’re able to raise the fines for the major transgressions, then the businesses engaging in those transgressions will think twice, and that’s what we want.”

The Alameda County Taxpayers Association opposed the measure, however, saying it gave the city too much power to impose fines for minor violations.

But Kalb said the limit should be raised to at least $5,000. The City Council still needs to work out the details on what the new limits would be and how to implement the measure, a process Kalb said will begin early next year.

— Holly McDede (@HollyMcDede)

Voters Reject Proposition 20 and Stricter Sentencing Laws

California voters firmly rejected Proposition 20, a ballot measure that would have rolled back key portions of recent criminal justice reforms.

The results illustrate the drastic shift in public opinion on crime and punishment over the past two decades, and indicate that voters do not feel California's efforts are too extreme in reducing prison and jail populations and redirecting money into rehabilitation programs.

Criminal justice reform advocates hailed the defeat of what they called "the prison spending scam."

"[Voters] support the reforms that we’ve made, and they actually want us to keep moving toward rehabilitation ... instead of just mindlessly locking up more and more people for nonviolent crime," said Dan Newman, a consultant for the No on Prop. 20 campaign.

Prop. 20, backed by police and prosecutors, was aimed at making it easier to put some people in jail for theft, while making it harder for thousands of state prisoners to qualify for parole consideration. It also would have expanded DNA collection of people convicted of some misdemeanors.

In early returns Tuesday night, 63% voted against the measure, while 37% voted in favor.

Read the full story here.

Proposition 22 Passes, Granting Labor Exemptions for Uber, Lyft

Proposition 22, an historically expensive effort by gig companies to continue classifying their workers as independent contractors, was passed by California voters Tuesday.

The measure was placed on the ballot after the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 5 last year. That law forces companies to classify more of their workers as employees rather than independent contractors, and offer them workers' compensation, overtime pay and other basic benefits they hadn't previously had to provide.

Prop. 22, which was sponsored mainly by a handful of companies that rely on part-time workers — namely Lyft, Uber, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates, sought an exemption from AB 5 for any company that provides transportation or delivery services through an app.

It also enshrines into law a kind of third employment category: the contract gig worker, who would receive fewer benefits than a traditional employee.

This ballot initiative and the fight to get it passed was unprecedented for numerous reasons, not least of which was the more than $200 million spent by several app-based transportation companies.

As of Tuesday night, more than 58% of voters appeared swayed by Prop. 22's argument.

Read the full story here.

Black-Owned Store in Marin County Threatened in Online Post

The Tiburon Police Department in Marin County is investigating an election-related threat made against a Black-owned clothing store known as YEMA.

The threat was posted on Instagram by a now-deleted account. It featured a photo of the storefront and said “If Biden wins me and my boys gonna go raid yemma” on the top and “4:00 on Election Day show up” at the bottom.

The Tiburon Police Department said the threat doesn’t appear to be legitimate and that the post was created by a “spoof” account that has since been taken down, but added that their investigation is ongoing.

Store owner Yema Khalif said he was alerted to the post when a student from a local school came across it and shared it with their parent.

Khalif said this kind of racism must be addressed in Marin County.

“This is not a game to us,” he said. “Our lives are being targeted and our livelihoods are being targeted.”

Khalif said there’s been an outpouring of support from communities across the Bay Area with people from as far as Fairfax to East Oakland coming by on Tuesday to guard the store.

—Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

