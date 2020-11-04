KQED is a proud member of
Election UpdatesElection Updates

Early results show Mountain View residents approve RV ban

Mountain View voters appear set to approve a measure to limit where and for how long RVs and other oversized vehicles can park on city streets, with early returns Tuesday night showing 57% support. County officials estimate that more than half of registered voters turned in a ballot this year.

In 2019, Mountain View approved a controversial ban of oversized vehicles on narrow streets, citing traffic and safety concerns. Then, former Mountain View mayor Lenny Siegel gathered enough signatures to put Measure C on the ballot, hoping voters would come out against it. Instead, early election returns show voters sided with the measure.

“It shows that a majority of voters don’t like seeing people in motorhomes on our streets,” Siegel said as it became clear this measure was likely to pass. “We have people living in vehicles on our streets because they can’t afford rent, and most of them will be forced out of town if this is implemented.”

Measure C bans any vehicle "which exceeds 22 feet in length or 7 feet in width or 7 feet in height," from parking on streets that are 40 feet or narrower, unless the vehicle is parked to load or unload goods or similar functions. 

Mountain View Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga, who backed Measure C, says it’s part of the city’s larger plan to address homelessness and provide assistance. She says the ban will incentivize people who live in RVs to use the city-funded parking program, which is the largest of its kind in Santa Clara County.

“I know that folks who... opposed Measure C, said we didn’t have a plan to help the homeless. But we actually do, and I’m glad folks recognize that,” Abe-Koga said. She noted that Mountain View recently received a Project Homekey grant from Governor Gavin Newsom to build a transitional housing project.

Abe-Koga said she expects it will take several months to implement the ban.

Proposition 19 leads Wednesday morning, would expand property tax breaks

Early returns show Proposition 19 leading 51.54% to 48.46% as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. If the measure maintains its lead, it would expand property tax savings for older Californians who are looking to downsize to a new home — and bring their lower property tax rates with them.

Proposition 19’s passage would also end an inheritance tax loophole that could increase tax revenue by tens of millions of dollars. A large percentage of that is expected to go to a dedicated wildfire fund.

The measure would allow empty nesters to downsize without incurring a huge tax increase. Homeowners who are 55 and older could buy a more expensive property anywhere in the state and bring along their lower property tax rate from their old home, and blend it with their new home value to reduce their tax payments.

Proposition 19 is expected to spur an uptick in home sales, which is why the campaign has been heavily funded by the real estate industry, with more than $40 million coming from The California Association of Realtors. Supporters argued expanding tax breaks would encourage more home sales and free up inventory in a state with a severe housing shortage.

“We are optimistic that when all the votes are counted, California seniors, disabled homeowners and wildfire victims will get much needed housing and tax relief, while delivering constitutionally protected funding for firefighters, local schools, cities, and counties," said Becky Warren, a spokesperson for the Yes on 19 campaign.

Nail-Biter SF Races May Weaken San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Progressive Wing

Contested races in San Francisco may either maintain the strength of the Board of Supervisors’ progressive left, or help Mayor London Breed gain more allies to push her legislative priorities.

Six of the 11 seats on the Board of Supervisors were on the ballot Tuesday, with just two remaining tight races that were too close to call Tuesday night: a race in District 1, which includes the Richmond District of San Francisco, and a race in District 7, which includes southwestern neighborhoods like Parkmerced.

The board's current political makeup includes enough progressive members to organize an eight-member supermajority, which have been able to block the mayor from vetoing legislation.

In District 1, candidate Marjan Philhour maintained a lead on Tuesday night of just 43 votes over candidate Connie Chan. Philhour is considered a political moderate and is a former senior advisor to Mayor Breed, and Chan is considered a progressive Democrat and is a former aide to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Philhour has touted the need to focus more help on small businesses, and Chan has said the city needs to build more affordable housing.

The race for San Francisco's District 7 supervisor was also neck-and-neck Tuesday night. Candidate Myrna Melgar carried a lead of 7 percentage points over candidate Joel Engardio, but the dynamics of ranked-choice voting leave Engardio a path for victory. Engardio is a former journalist running on a law-and-order platform, generally considered conservative by San Francisco standards, and Melgar is president of the Planning Commission, a body she was appointed to by Breed. When asked by KQED Tuesday night, Melgar declined to declare victory.

Candidate Vilaska Nguyen, a favorite of progressives, was eliminated in ranked-choice voting tabulations but has a narrow chance to see a lead resurface in subsequent counts.

Broadly, centrist-leaning moderate Democrats are facing off against progressive candidates in San Francisco districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 11.

Progressives and moderates in San Francisco largely share views supporting LGTBQ rights and other Democratic platforms but differ greatly in their approach to land use. Moderates like Mayor Breed, for example, generally favor market-rate housing as a solution to the rent crisis, while progressives generally push for more affordable housing funded by developers or the state.

In less contested races, candidates were leading by larger margins, with a greater chance to succeed in their races, poll-watchers said.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, a progressive stalwart and democratic socialist, was leading Tuesday against former supervisor Vallie Brown in a district that encompasses Japantown, the Fillmore and the Haight Ashbury, among other neighborhoods.

In District 11, which includes southern neighborhoods like the Outer Mission and Ingleside, incumbent Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, a moderate Democrat, was nine points ahead Tuesday night of progressive John Avalos, a former two-term supervisor of the district.

Incumbent Supervisors Aaron Peskin in District 3, a progressive, was leading by a wide margin, and incumbent Supervisor Hillary Ronen in District 9, a progressive, was running uncontested.

The SF Department of Elections will release its next vote count on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m.

Caltrain's 'Lifeline' Sales Tax on Track for Approval by Voters

Voters in the San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties served by Caltrain appeared to have passed a new one-eighth-cent sales tax to fund improvements and expansion of the service. Supporters say the tax will help Caltrain survive a major drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, and pave the way for ambitious expansions in decades to come.

Measure RR, which gives the three-decade-old transit agency its first dedicated source of funding, needed a two-thirds “yes” vote among all ballots cast in the three Caltrain counties to pass. With more than half of expected ballots counted in the three counties by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the measure was passing with a 70.4% "yes" vote.

"It's just phenomenal to have this level of support from the voters and the taxpayers," said Dave Pine, a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and chair of the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board that oversees Caltrain.

Read the full story here.

Bay Area Police Oversight Measures Have Major Leads

Half a dozen ballot measures addressing law enforcement oversight from Sonoma County, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose all had huge leads as of late Tuesday night.

Over 67% of votes counted in San Francisco were in favor of Proposition D, which creates an independent oversight board and inspector general for the Sheriff’s Department.

San Francisco voters were also heavily in favor of scrapping a minimum staffing requirement for the city’s police department — with more than 70% of ballots counted cast in favor of Proposition E.

Voters in favor of strengthening oversight of the Oakland Police Department outnumbered those in opposition, with over 80% of ballots in favor of Measure S1. It will allow the Oakland Police Commission and Community Police Review Agency to hire independent attorneys. Passage of Measure S1 also creates an Office of the Inspector General independent of the Police Department, which would oversee OPD’s compliance with long-running federal court oversight.

Berkeley looks to be on track to reinvent its police oversight structure over the next year, with votes in support of Measure II outnumbering those opposed 5-to-1. The measure creates a Police Accountability Board with investigative authority and subpoena power, and institutes a lower standard of proof for sustaining complaints against officers.

Sonoma County voters looked to be passing Measure P with 66% in support late Tuesday night, despite strong opposition from the sheriff and deputies’ union. The measure aims to boost funding and authority for the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Outreach. It would require cooperation with independent investigations and ties the oversight office’s budget to 1% of the sheriff’s funding level.

Votes in San Jose were in favor of Measure G by a 4-to-1 margin. Among other aspects unrelated to policing, the measure boosts the Independent Police Auditor’s access to internal police investigations and evidence.

Read the whole story here.

Mixed Results for Efforts to Expand Youth Vote in San Francisco, Oakland

San Francisco and Oakland voters sent different signals Tuesday night on local measures that aim to expand the youth vote.

In Oakland, voters were showing strong support for Measure QQ, which gives the city council the power to allow people as young as 16 to vote in school board elections.

Oakland Tech student Malia Liao, 17, is one of the student leaders who campaigned for Measure QQ. 

“I felt the push to work on this because I come from an immigrant family. So I’ve seen firsthand what it looks like to be pushed out of the decision making process,” she said. “This is my chance to create a platform for all of these students that also come from immigrant backgrounds.”

Jessica Ramos, 17, a student at Skyline High, said the support for Measure QQ shows that residents in the city value the voices of students and young people. 

“It will be great to finally have a voice and a vote that will go down in history and hold school board members accountable” she said. 

San Francisco’s Proposition G, which would amend the city charter to lower the voting age to 16 for local elections and ballot measures, appeared headed towards a narrow defeat Tuesday night.

San Francisco Youth Commissioner Arianna Nassiri, who led the campaign for the ballot proposition, said young people are actively impacted by local measures and should have a say.

Opponents argued that people under 18 are still legally children and easily swayed by adults.

A similar measure narrowly lost in San Francisco in 2016.

"It takes essentially trial and error to get the message across that not only are young people prepared to vote, but they actually need to vote,” Nassiri said. “The trajectory of youth activism, not only in the city but in the whole country, is on the upward right now."

Expanding who can vote was also presented to voters in two statewide propositions: Proposition 17 to restore the vote to people on parole and Proposition 18 to allow 17 year olds to vote in primary elections if they turn 18 before the general election.

Oakland Voters Poised to Pass Measure RR to Raise Fines for Illegal Dumping

Oakland voters appear poised to approve a measure to raise fines for municipal code violations like illegal dumping, with early returns Tuesday night showing over 59% support.

Oakland capped the amount anyone could be fined for major city code violations back in 1968 at $1,000. Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced Measure RR to remove that limit. He said Measure RR was meant to target particularly egregious offenders, like "professional dumpers" who are paid to remove people’s junk, but then end up tossing it around the city.

“The goal of the fine is not to collect more money. It’s to prevent inappropriate or harmful behavior,” he said. “If we’re able to raise the fines for the major transgressions, then the businesses engaging in those transgressions will think twice, and that’s what we want.”

The Alameda County Taxpayers Association opposed the measure, however, saying it gave the city too much power to impose fines for minor violations.

But Kalb said the limit should be raised to at least $5,000. The City Council still needs to work out the details on what the new limits would be and how to implement the measure, a process Kalb said will begin early next year.

