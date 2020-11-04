Mixed Results for Efforts to Expand Youth Vote in San Francisco, Oakland

San Francisco and Oakland voters sent different signals Tuesday night on local measures that aim to expand the youth vote.

In Oakland, voters were showing strong support for Measure QQ, which gives the city council the power to allow people as young as 16 to vote in school board elections.

Oakland Tech student Malia Liao, 17, is one of the student leaders who campaigned for Measure QQ.



“I felt the push to work on this because I come from an immigrant family. So I’ve seen firsthand what it looks like to be pushed out of the decision making process,” she said. “This is my chance to create a platform for all of these students that also come from immigrant backgrounds.”



Jessica Ramos, 17, a student at Skyline High, said the support for Measure QQ shows that residents in the city value the voices of students and young people.

“It will be great to finally have a voice and a vote that will go down in history and hold school board members accountable” she said.

San Francisco’s Proposition G, which would amend the city charter to lower the voting age to 16 for local elections and ballot measures, appeared headed towards a narrow defeat Tuesday night.