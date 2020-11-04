KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Election UpdatesElection Updates

Oakland Voters Poised to Pass Measure RR to Raise Fines for Illegal DumpingVoters Reject Proposition 20 and Stricter Sentencing LawsProposition 22 Passes, Granting Labor Exemptions for Uber, LyftBlack-Owned Store in Marin County Threatened in Online PostProposition 17 Passes in California, Restoring Voting Rights to People on ParoleCalifornians Reject Proposition 21, Which Would Have Expanded Rent ControlProposition 23, Concerning California Dialysis Clinics, Fails
More timeline

Oakland Voters Poised to Pass Measure RR to Raise Fines for Illegal Dumping

Oakland voters appear poised to approve a measure to raise fines for municipal code violations like illegal dumping, with early returns Tuesday night showing over 59% support.

Oakland capped the amount anyone could be fined for major city code violations back in 1968 at $1,000. Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced Measure RR to remove that limit. He said Measure RR was meant to target particularly egregious offenders, like "professional dumpers" who are paid to remove people’s junk, but then end up tossing it around the city.

“The goal of the fine is not to collect more money. It’s to prevent inappropriate or harmful behavior,” he said. “If we’re able to raise the fines for the major transgressions, then the businesses engaging in those transgressions will think twice, and that’s what we want.”

The Alameda County Taxpayers Association opposed the measure, however, saying it gave the city too much power to impose fines for minor violations.

But Kalb said the limit should be raised to at least $5,000. The City Council still needs to work out the details on what the new limits would be and how to implement the measure, a process Kalb said will begin early next year.

Sponsored

— Holly McDede (@HollyMcDede)

Top of timeline ↑

Voters Reject Proposition 20 and Stricter Sentencing Laws

California voters firmly rejected Proposition 20, a ballot measure that would have rolled back key portions of recent criminal justice reforms.

The results illustrate the drastic shift in public opinion on crime and punishment over the past two decades, and indicate that voters do not feel California's efforts are too extreme in reducing prison and jail populations and redirecting money into rehabilitation programs.

Criminal justice reform advocates hailed the defeat of what they called "the prison spending scam."

"[Voters] support the reforms that we’ve made, and they actually want us to keep moving toward rehabilitation ... instead of just mindlessly locking up more and more people for nonviolent crime," said Dan Newman, a consultant for the No on Prop. 20 campaign.

Prop. 20, backed by police and prosecutors, was aimed at making it easier to put some people in jail for theft, while making it harder for thousands of state prisoners to qualify for parole consideration. It also would have expanded DNA collection of people convicted of some misdemeanors.

Sponsored

In early returns Tuesday night, 63% voted against the measure, while 37% voted in favor.

Read the full story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Proposition 22 Passes, Granting Labor Exemptions for Uber, Lyft

Proposition 22, an historically expensive effort by gig companies to continue classifying their workers as independent contractors, was passed by California voters Tuesday.

The measure was placed on the ballot after the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 5 last year. That law forces companies to classify more of their workers as employees rather than independent contractors, and offer them workers' compensation, overtime pay and other basic benefits they hadn't previously had to provide.

Prop. 22, which was sponsored mainly by a handful of companies that rely on part-time workers — namely Lyft, Uber, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates, sought an exemption from AB 5 for any company that provides transportation or delivery services through an app.

It also enshrines into law a kind of third employment category: the contract gig worker, who would receive fewer benefits than a traditional employee.

This ballot initiative and the fight to get it passed was unprecedented for numerous reasons, not least of which was the more than $200 million spent by several app-based transportation companies.

Sponsored

As of Tuesday night, more than 58% of voters appeared swayed by Prop. 22's argument.

Read the full story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Black-Owned Store in Marin County Threatened in Online Post

The Tiburon Police Department in Marin County is investigating an election-related threat made against a Black-owned clothing store known as YEMA.

The threat was posted on Instagram by a now-deleted account. It featured a photo of the storefront and said “If Biden wins me and my boys gonna go raid yemma” on the top and “4:00 on Election Day show up” at the bottom.

The Tiburon Police Department said the threat doesn’t appear to be legitimate and that the post was created by a “spoof” account that has since been taken down, but added that their investigation is ongoing.

Store owner Yema Khalif said he was alerted to the post when a student from a local school came across it and shared it with their parent.

Khalif said this kind of racism must be addressed in Marin County.

Sponsored

“This is not a game to us,” he said. “Our lives are being targeted and our livelihoods are being targeted.”

Khalif said there’s been an outpouring of support from communities across the Bay Area with people from as far as Fairfax to East Oakland coming by on Tuesday to guard the store.

—Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

Top of timeline ↑

Proposition 17 Passes in California, Restoring Voting Rights to People on Parole

Proposition 17 was passed by voters Tuesday night, restoring voting rights to Californians on parole.

Proposition 17 comes amid a national push to undo laws that restrict voting for citizens convicted of a felony. In many states, those laws have disproportionately affected Black and Latino residents. The number of parolees in California spiked in the 1980s and 1990s due to the state's tough-on-crime laws, and Black and Latino Californians remain overrepresented in the parole population.

Opponents of Proposition 17 argued only those convicted of serious crimes were still left disenfranchised. The Yes on 17 campaign made the case that voting would further a parolee's reintegration into their community. Read the whole story here.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Californians Reject Proposition 21, Which Would Have Expanded Rent Control

California voters on Tuesday rejected Proposition 21, which would have allowed cities to enact more restrictive forms of rent control.

It’s the second time in two years that voters have weighed in on the issue. Proposition 10, which would have repealed the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, was soundly defeated in 2018 by a nearly 20-point margin.

In early returns Tuesday night, Prop. 21 appeared to be trailing by a similar margin, with about 63% of voters against the measure, compared to about 37% in support.

"It feels (like) a huge weight off the shoulders," said Sid Lakireddy, the president of the California Rental Housing Association, which opposed the measure, "especially this year with the pandemic, everybody going through what they are going through. I think this was the last thing any of us needs."

Prop. 21 would have allowed cities to impose rent control on buildings more than 15 years old. Some single-family homes and condominiums would have also been open to rent control, with exemptions for landlords who own two or fewer buildings.

Sponsored

The most controversial provision in the ballot measure, however, was that it would have allowed cities to bring back vacancy control. Vacancy control puts limits on how much a landlord can raise the rent when a tenant leaves.

Read the full story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Proposition 23, Concerning California Dialysis Clinics, Fails

California voters have rejected Proposition 23, according to the Associated Press. If passed, the measure would have required dialysis clinics to have a doctor on site during all operating hours and to report infection data to the state.

The defeat comes as no surprise after the opposition, led by the two largest dialysis companies in the country — DaVita and Fresenius — invested more than $104 million into defeating the measure.

Proponents of the measure, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), put up roughly $9 million in support.

Prop. 23 was the latest effort by the SEIU to influence health care policy through ballot initiatives. In the last five years, the union had been trying to organize workers at dialysis clinics, without success. It sponsored a similar initiative in 2018 to limit profits at the clinics, which the dialysis companies also spent heavily to defeat. When that was voted down, the union went to work almost immediately on Proposition 23, with the intention of writing an initiative that would be easier for voters to understand and more appealing.

Their strategy, however, appeared to fail, with 63.1% of voters opposing the measure as of Tuesday evening.

Read more here.

Top of timeline ↑