Black-Owned Store in Marin County Threatened in Online Post

The Tiburon Police Department in Marin County is investigating an election-related threat made against a Black-owned clothing store known as YEMA.

The threat was posted on Instagram by a now-deleted account. It featured a photo of the storefront and said “If Biden wins me and my boys gonna go raid yemma” on the top and “4:00 on Election Day show up” at the bottom.

The Tiburon Police Department said the threat doesn’t appear to be legitimate and that the post was created by a “spoof” account that has since been taken down, but added that their investigation is ongoing.

Store owner Yema Khalif said he was alerted to the post when a student from a local school came across it and shared it with their parent.

Khalif said this kind of racism must be addressed in Marin County.