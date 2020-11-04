KQED is a proud member of
Proposition 23, Concerning California Dialysis Clinics, Fails

California voters have rejected Proposition 23, according to the Associated Press. If passed, the measure would have required dialysis clinics to have a doctor on site during all operating hours and to report infection data to the state.

The defeat comes as no surprise after the opposition, led by the two largest dialysis companies in the country — DaVita and Fresenius — invested more than $104 million into defeating the measure.

Proponents of the measure, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), put up roughly $9 million in support.

Prop. 23 was the latest effort by the SEIU to influence health care policy through ballot initiatives. In the last five years, the union had been trying to organize workers at dialysis clinics, without success. It sponsored a similar initiative in 2018 to limit profits at the clinics, which the dialysis companies also spent heavily to defeat. When that was voted down, the union went to work almost immediately on Proposition 23, with the intention of writing an initiative that would be easier for voters to understand and more appealing.

Their strategy, however, appeared to fail, with 63.1% of voters opposing the measure as of Tuesday evening.

Read more here.

Californians Reject Proposition 21, Which Would Have Expanded Rent Control

California voters on Tuesday rejected Proposition 21, which would have allowed cities to enact more restrictive forms of rent control.

It’s the second time in two years that voters have weighed in on the issue. Proposition 10, which would have repealed the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, was soundly defeated in 2018 by a nearly 20-point margin.

In early returns Tuesday night, Prop. 21 appeared to be trailing by a similar margin, with about 63% of voters against the measure, compared to about 37% in support.

"It feels (like) a huge weight off the shoulders," said Sid Lakireddy, the president of the California Rental Housing Association, which opposed the measure, "especially this year with the pandemic, everybody going through what they are going through. I think this was the last thing any of us needs."

Prop. 21 would have allowed cities to impose rent control on buildings more than 15 years old. Some single-family homes and condominiums would have also been open to rent control, with exemptions for landlords who own two or fewer buildings.

The most controversial provision in the ballot measure, however, was that it would have allowed cities to bring back vacancy control. Vacancy control puts limits on how much a landlord can raise the rent when a tenant leaves.

Read the full story here.

Trump Wins Florida and Texas, Locked in Other Tight Races with Biden

President Donald Trump won Texas, as well as Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, as he and Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday battled to the finish of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

The two men were locked in tight races across the country, with Trump also claiming the battlegrounds of Ohio and Iowa while Biden won Minnesota and Iowa, two modest prizes the president had hoped to steal.

Races were too early to call in some of other fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Speaking Tuesday night, Biden urged patience. "We feel good about where we are. I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election. We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote and mail in vote, that it would take a while. We’re gonna have to be patient," he said. "It ain’t over until every vote is counted."

The president, by early Wednesday, had retained many states he won in 2016 and, as long predicted, the race in part seemed to rest on the three northern industrial states where Trump most surprised the Democrats four year ago Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Millions of voters braved their worries about the virus — and some long lines — to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes. Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states. For more, see the Associated Press story.

Congressional Democrats Win Reelection in Several California Districts

Several Bay Area Democrats held on to their Congressional seats Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Among those reelected were Nancy Pelosi, representing the 12th District, which encompasses most of San Francisco; Jackie Speier, in the 14th District, representing San Mateo County; Barbara Lee, whose 13th District includes a large portion of Alameda County; and the 5th District's Mike Thompson, representing several North Bay counties.

Jared Huffman, whose 2nd District stretches from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border, and the 20th District's Jimmy Panetta in the Monterey and Salinas area, also won reelection.

In Southern California, the AP reported that Salud Carbajal won reelection to the 24th District, Julia Brownley to the 26th District, and Lou Correa to the 46th District.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Biden, Trump Locked in Tight Races in Battleground States

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country at 8 p.m. Tuesday night as they concluded an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

Biden picked up the first battleground state of the night, New Hampshire. But races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Biden won California, the nation’s biggest electoral haul, and other predictable victories including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds. Trump’s wins included Kansas, North Dakota and other conservative bastions.

Millions of voters put aside worries about COVID-19 — and some long lines — to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes. Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states.

For more, see the Associated Press story.

For Final Results, Be Prepared to Wait

A recent Harris poll conducted for the American Psychological Associaton found 68% of U.S. adults reporting the presidential election as a "significant source of stress," a substantial increase over 2016.

As more and more states close their polls, you may have entered “I-just-want-it-to-be-over” mode. If that's the case, keep in mind that it’s very possible you will wake up tomorrow and still not know who will be president come Jan. 20. To get a sense of how the vote-counting may drag on, see this New York Times compendium of when each state expects a full tally. In swing state Michigan, for instance, “full unofficial results could take until Nov. 6.” That’s Friday. In this year's consensus lynchpin, Pennsylvania, officials say, “the overwhelming majority” of votes will be counted by Friday, as well.

In California, the presidential contest is not expected to be close, but a number of important issues are on the ballot, including whether Lyft, Uber and other gig economy companies will be able to circumvent California labor law and classify their drivers as employees; and whether or not to rescind the 1996 state ban on affirmative action.

Every California registered voter received a mail-in ballot this year, and going into Election Day, the electorate returned more than 11.8 million mail-in ballots — more than 50% of all that were issued — according to the California Secretary of State.

In the Bay Area, participation has been even higher, with seven of the region's nine counties surpassing the 60% mark of mail-in ballots returned.

In most counties, the initial tallies released on Tuesday night will encompass vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day — with some counties adding in-person votes. Election officials say several factors — the time it takes to count provisional ballots and those mailed by Election Day, for example — will dictate how long the entire count will take.

For one, ballots mailed by Election Day can still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by county elections officials by Nov. 20. And California's Same Day Voter Registration allow voters to show up at a voting location and register on Election Day, while casting a provisional ballot that will be further checked by election workers.

Ranked choice voting that entails multiple rounds of calculation in cities such as San Francisco and Oakland might also delay results.

So ... keep calm. A nerve-rattling Election Day may become a nerve-rattling Election Week, or longer.

For more on the timing of California results and how to interpret vote counts as they come in, see KQED's When to Expect Election Results in the Bay Area.

--Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy), Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati), Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

 

Delaware’s Sarah McBride Becomes Nation’s First Openly Transgender State Senator

Transgender activist Sarah McBride has defeated Republican Steve Washington in Delaware to become the nation’s first openly transgender state senator. McBride previously made history in 2016 when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention, becoming the first transgender person to do so at a major-party convention.

McBride interned at the White House during the Obama administration and served as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. She celebrated her win tonight, saying on Twitter, “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

— Kalyani Saxena, NPR Washington Desk Intern

