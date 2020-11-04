KQED is a proud member of
Congressional Democrats Win Reelection in Several California Districts

Several Bay Area Democrats held on to their Congressional seats Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Among those reelected were Nancy Pelosi, representing the 12th District, which encompasses most of San Francisco; Jackie Speier, in the 14th District, representing San Mateo County; Barbara Lee, whose 13th District includes a large portion of Alameda County; and the 5th District's Mike Thompson, representing several North Bay counties.

Jared Huffman, whose 2nd District stretches from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border, and the 20th District's Jimmy Panetta in the Monterey and Salinas area, also won reelection.

In Southern California, the AP reported that Salud Carbajal won reelection to the 24th District, Julia Brownley to the 26th District, and Lou Correa to the 46th District.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Biden, Trump Locked in Tight Races in Battleground States

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country at 8 p.m. Tuesday night as they concluded an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

Biden picked up the first battleground state of the night, New Hampshire. But races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Biden won California, the nation’s biggest electoral haul, and other predictable victories including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds. Trump’s wins included Kansas, North Dakota and other conservative bastions.

Millions of voters put aside worries about COVID-19 — and some long lines — to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes. Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states.

For more, see the Associated Press story.

For Final Results, Be Prepared to Wait

A recent Harris poll conducted for the American Psychological Associaton found 68% of U.S. adults reporting the presidential election as a "significant source of stress," a substantial increase over 2016.

As more and more states close their polls, you may have entered “I-just-want-it-to-be-over” mode. If that's the case, keep in mind that it’s very possible you will wake up tomorrow and still not know who will be president come Jan. 20. To get a sense of how the vote-counting may drag on, see this New York Times compendium of when each state expects a full tally. In swing state Michigan, for instance, “full unofficial results could take until Nov. 6.” That’s Friday. In this year's consensus lynchpin, Pennsylvania, officials say, “the overwhelming majority” of votes will be counted by Friday, as well.

In California, the presidential contest is not expected to be close, but a number of important issues are on the ballot, including whether Lyft, Uber and other gig economy companies will be able to circumvent California labor law and classify their drivers as employees; and whether or not to rescind the 1996 state ban on affirmative action.

Every California registered voter received a mail-in ballot this year, and going into Election Day, the electorate returned more than 11.8 million mail-in ballots — more than 50% of all that were issued — according to the California Secretary of State.

In the Bay Area, participation has been even higher, with seven of the region's nine counties surpassing the 60% mark of mail-in ballots returned.

In most counties, the initial tallies released on Tuesday night will encompass vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day — with some counties adding in-person votes. Election officials say several factors — the time it takes to count provisional ballots and those mailed by Election Day, for example — will dictate how long the entire count will take.

For one, ballots mailed by Election Day can still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by county elections officials by Nov. 20. And California's Same Day Voter Registration allow voters to show up at a voting location and register on Election Day, while casting a provisional ballot that will be further checked by election workers.

Ranked choice voting that entails multiple rounds of calculation in cities such as San Francisco and Oakland might also delay results.

So ... keep calm. A nerve-rattling Election Day may become a nerve-rattling Election Week, or longer.

For more on the timing of California results and how to interpret vote counts as they come in, see KQED's When to Expect Election Results in the Bay Area.

--Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy), Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati), Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

 

Delaware’s Sarah McBride Becomes Nation’s First Openly Transgender State Senator

Transgender activist Sarah McBride has defeated Republican Steve Washington in Delaware to become the nation’s first openly transgender state senator. McBride previously made history in 2016 when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention, becoming the first transgender person to do so at a major-party convention.

McBride interned at the White House during the Obama administration and served as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. She celebrated her win tonight, saying on Twitter, “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

— Kalyani Saxena, NPR Washington Desk Intern

In San Francisco, Polling Places Are a Lonely Place to Be

In the pandemic year 2020, you can designate voting as just one more thing we do alone.

Envelope by envelope, thousands of mail-in votes are landing in red boxes across San Francisco’s ballot drop-off locations.

In-person polling places ... not so much.

One ballot dropoff is located in every San Francisco supervisorial district, and so far, they’re recording far more ballots than the number of votes cast at polling places.

Outside the San Francisco Public Library’s Anza branch, a ballot dropoff location for District 1, more than 400 ballots had been dropped off by noon, while inside the library, only 35 people had cast their ballots in-person.

That ratio roughly held true in Chinatown, where Portsmouth Square’s red boxes were filled with 280 ballots, and only 33 votes were cast in-person just a block away, at the City College of San Francisco campus.

John Arntz, head of the city’s Department of elections, said turnout was “light and hasn't really picked up to what we'd expect for a presidential turnout ... The return of the vote-by-mail ballots is the highest that we've ever seen as far as return rate is concerned."

Voters told KQED it was a matter of convenience. But why not simply mail in that ballot, rather than dropping it off? In California, as long as ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by county elections officials by Nov. 20, they are counted.

Mostly, people were worried that past a certain point, the mail was not a good bet so close to Election Day.

At Portsmouth Square, Daniel Williams, who has lived in Chinatown for a year, dropped off his ballot Tuesday. He hails from Iowa, where his friends have experienced lost ballots.

“It could get lost in the mail,” Williams said, simply. “It seems better to drop it off.”

-Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter)

Newsom Thanks Poll Workers in Oakland, Applauds Warriors and NBA for Use of Facilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked poll workers and played basketball Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors’ downtown Oakland facility, which is also a polling place this year.

The governor lost a shooting game to Golden State guard Damion Lee and worked on a passing drill at the team’s former practice facility — now used for youth camps.

Newsom applauded the NBA for opening facilities for voting and ballot drop-offs, as well as the stand taken on social issues by some of the game’s biggest stars.

“I think sports has often been on the leading cutting edge of change,” Newsom said. “It’s been a force for good historically, and some of the most extraordinary icons in the social justice movement happen to be athletes.”

— Associated Press

One Thing You Don't Need to Vote Today: A Mask

Sanitizing voting booths after every use and opening more polling sites to prevent un-socially distant lines are just two of the changes Bay Area counties have made to accommodate the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One coronavirus protocol election officials are not allowed to employ: the requirement to wear a mask — though poll workers can offer face coverings and even request their use of people who show up barefaced. Polling places are stocked with personal protective equipment for any voter who needs it.

San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church says the county is prepared for maskless citizens who want to exercise their right to vote.

“At each vote center, we do have a separate area set aside from the other voters, where they can go," he said. "They are separated from everyone else if they absolutely refuse to wear a mask."

Sonoma County trained its poll workers on "how we can still allow voters who don't want to wear a mask to vote," Deva Marie Proto, the recorder-assessor-registrar of voters, said. "We offer voting outside. We offer face shields. But everyone has been very respectful and interested in voting so far.”

Marin County has stocked its voting centers with sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, spray cleaner disinfectant, gloves, extra masks for voters and "everything else we could think of to make everybody feel safe," said Lynda Roberts, registrar of voters.

In San Francisco, voters who refuse to wear a mask or a face shield are asked to vote outside.

"Curbside voting," said John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections. “We can’t stop someone from voting, even with the pandemic health and safety protocols in place ... . We have to allow people to cast their ballots."

So far, there have been no reports to election officials of mask issues at the polls.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales, Nina Sparling, Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

