Nail-Biter SF Races May Weaken San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Progressive Wing

Contested races in San Francisco may either maintain the strength of the Board of Supervisors’ progressive left, or help Mayor London Breed gain more allies to push her legislative priorities.

Six of the 11 seats on the Board of Supervisors were on the ballot Tuesday, with just two remaining tight races that were too close to call Tuesday night: a race in District 1, which includes the Richmond District of San Francisco, and a race in District 7, which includes southwestern neighborhoods like Parkmerced.

The board's current political makeup includes enough progressive members to organize an eight-member supermajority, which have been able to block the mayor from vetoing legislation.

In District 1, candidate Marjan Philhour maintained a lead on Tuesday night of just 43 votes over candidate Connie Chan. Philhour is considered a political moderate and is a former senior advisor to Mayor Breed, and Chan is considered a progressive Democrat and is a former aide to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Philhour has touted the need to focus more help on small businesses, and Chan has said the city needs to build more affordable housing.