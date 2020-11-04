KQED is a proud member of
Newsom Thanks Poll Workers in Oakland, Applauds Warriors and NBA for Use of Facilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked poll workers and played basketball Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors’ downtown Oakland facility, which is also a polling place this year.

The governor lost a shooting game to Golden State guard Damion Lee and worked on a passing drill at the team’s former practice facility — now used for youth camps.

Newsom applauded the NBA for opening facilities for voting and ballot drop-offs, as well as the stand taken on social issues by some of the game’s biggest stars.

“I think sports has often been on the leading cutting edge of change,” Newsom said. “It’s been a force for good historically, and some of the most extraordinary icons in the social justice movement happen to be athletes.”

— Associated Press

One Thing You Don't Need to Vote Today: A Mask

Sanitizing voting booths after every use and opening more polling sites to prevent un-socially distant lines are just two of the changes Bay Area counties have made to accommodate the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One coronavirus protocol election officials are not allowed to employ: the requirement to wear a mask — though poll workers can offer face coverings and even request their use of people who show up barefaced. Polling places are stocked with personal protective equipment for any voter who needs it.

San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church says the county is prepared for maskless citizens who want to exercise their right to vote.

“At each vote center, we do have a separate area set aside from the other voters, where they can go," he said. "They are separated from everyone else if they absolutely refuse to wear a mask."

Sonoma County trained its poll workers on "how we can still allow voters who don't want to wear a mask to vote," Deva Marie Proto, the recorder-assessor-registrar of voters, said. "We offer voting outside. We offer face shields. But everyone has been very respectful and interested in voting so far.”

Marin County has stocked its voting centers with sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, spray cleaner disinfectant, gloves, extra masks for voters and "everything else we could think of to make everybody feel safe," said Lynda Roberts, registrar of voters.

In San Francisco, voters who refuse to wear a mask or a face shield are asked to vote outside.

"Curbside voting," said John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections. “We can’t stop someone from voting, even with the pandemic health and safety protocols in place ... . We have to allow people to cast their ballots."

So far, there have been no reports to election officials of mask issues at the polls.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales, Nina Sparling, Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Bay Area Sees Huge Voter Turnout

Galvanized by the most rancorous presidential election in recent memory, voters are turning out in record numbers across the Bay Area, with county officials projecting turnout will surpass that of the 2016 election.

Voters in Santa Clara County have cast a whopping 660,000 ballots so far — that’s about double what the county received at this time in 2016, according to Ryan Aralar, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County registrar of voters.

“We have about 25,000 in-person voters that came to the vote centers in the past couple of days, which is great," Aralar said. "But today — for Election Day — we expect a lot more, probably over 100,000 at least.”

San Francisco officials say the vote-by-mail return rate is the highest they’ve seen, with 66% of registered voters already having cast a ballot before today.

The city could break its turnout record, set in the 1944 election, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections, said turnout this morning was “a little bit light,” but that mail ballots continue to pour in, in unexpectedly large numbers.

In San Mateo County, Mike Church, chief elections officer, said voters were “turning out in record numbers.”

As of Oct. 26, 443,000 people, or 88% of all eligible adults in the county, were registered to vote, a 9% increase over the 2016 presidential election, Church said.

Statewide, more than 22 million people are registered to vote, nearly 88% of all eligible adults — that’s California’s highest percentage heading into a general election in the past 80 years, according to the secretary of state’s office.

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Elections Officials Seek 'Dozens' of Missing Ballots From Richmond Drop Box

Contra Costa County election officials have confirmed that ballots deposited into a drop box located at Richmond City Hall on Oct. 12 have gone missing.

Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa's assistant registrar of voters, said Thursday that county officials do not know why "dozens, max" of ballots that were placed in the drop box at Richmond City Hall cannot be accounted for.

Konopasek said a two-person team from his office collected 84 ballots from that drop box on Oct. 12, a pick-up that happens six days a week.

"We are aware of reports by dozens of voters, and claims on social media, that they deposited their ballot into the Richmond City Hall drop box on Oct. 12 and the county has not been able to confirm receipt of the ballot," Konopasek said.

He said the ballots could have been improperly processed and are not showing up as having been received.

"This is something that happened and we don’t know why it happened ... but we’re making sure the voters get to vote," Konopasek said.

His office found about 40 of those voters through "sleuthing" phone numbers and Nextdoor social media posts, he said. Those voters were able to take advantage of various ways to recast their ballots. "We've re-mailed ballots to most of them, and then others we’ve told how to vote in person between now and Election Day."

But Konopasek said he does not know if all the voters whose ballots may have disappeared from that drop box on Oct. 12 know their ballot went missing.

The Contra Costa County Elections Department has 37 drop boxes stationed throughout the county; the Richmond City Hall box is one of three in that city. Nearly 150,000 ballots had been returned from those drop boxes as of Thursday morning, Konopasek said, who stressed that this one Richmond box is the only one with which problems have arisen. About 370,000 total ballots have been returned in Contra Costa County so far.

"I just think that [it] feeds into whole narrative of discrediting our election processes in the country," he said. "Yeah something happened, something that shouldn't happen, but you can't extrapolate that to the whole system being corrupt or broken or that there's any kind of systemic problem."

An internal investigation turned up no evidence of physical tampering with the drop box, Konopasek said, nor evidence of nefarious actions by elections workers.

"I suspect there's some sort of handling error, but we don't know where that is," said Konopasek, who said the investigation will continue.

But there's a "glass half full" element to this, as Konopasek put it. It's thanks to an online ballot-tracking tool the county is using for the first time that voters could see there was a problem in the first place. The missing ballots were also cast early enough for those problems to be discovered, and for those voters to be offered a second opportunity to cast a ballot.

Konopasek said discussions have already taken place about installing electronic surveillance covering the drop boxes.

Contra Costa County voters who want to verify receipt of their ballot can use the county's "Track My Vote by Mail" feature or call the Elections Department at (925) 335-7800.

Konopasek said the 150,000 drop box ballots are among 370,000 overall ballots returned by Contra Costa voters as of Thursday morning — representing 52% of the county's registered voters.

"The voters in Contra Costa are voting early, and are paying attention to what's going on," he said.

Bay City News and KQED's Tara Siler contributed to this story.

