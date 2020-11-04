KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Election UpdatesElection Updates

For Final Results, Be Prepared to WaitDelaware’s Sarah McBride Becomes Nation’s First Openly Transgender State SenatorIn San Francisco, Polling Places Are a Lonely Place to BeNewsom Thanks Poll Workers in Oakland, Applauds Warriors and NBA for Use of FacilitiesOne Thing You Don't Need to Vote Today: A MaskBay Area Sees Huge Voter TurnoutElections Officials Seek 'Dozens' of Missing Ballots From Richmond Drop Box

In San Francisco, Polling Places Are a Lonely Place to Be

In the pandemic year 2020, you can designate voting as just one more thing we do alone.

Envelope by envelope, thousands of mail-in votes are landing in red boxes across San Francisco’s ballot drop-off locations.

In-person polling places ... not so much.

One ballot dropoff is located in every San Francisco supervisorial district, and so far, they’re recording far more ballots than the number of votes cast at polling places.

Outside the San Francisco Public Library’s Anza branch, a ballot dropoff location for District 1, more than 400 ballots had been dropped off by noon, while inside the library, only 35 people had cast their ballots in-person.

That ratio roughly held true in Chinatown, where Portsmouth Square’s red boxes were filled with 280 ballots, and only 33 votes were cast in-person just a block away, at the City College of San Francisco campus.

John Arntz, head of the city’s Department of elections, said turnout was “light and hasn't really picked up to what we'd expect for a presidential turnout ... The return of the vote-by-mail ballots is the highest that we've ever seen as far as return rate is concerned."

Voters told KQED it was a matter of convenience. But why not simply mail in that ballot, rather than dropping it off? In California, as long as ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by county elections officials by Nov. 20, they are counted.

Mostly, people were worried that past a certain point, the mail was not a good bet so close to Election Day.

At Portsmouth Square, Daniel Williams, who has lived in Chinatown for a year, dropped off his ballot Tuesday. He hails from Iowa, where his friends have experienced lost ballots.

“It could get lost in the mail,” Williams said, simply. “It seems better to drop it off.”

-Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

For Final Results, Be Prepared to Wait

A recent Harris poll conducted for the American Psychological Associaton found 68% of U.S. adults reporting the presidential election as a "significant source of stress," a substantial increase over 2016.

As more and more states close their polls, you may have entered “I-just-want-it-to-be-over” mode. If that's the case, keep in mind that it’s very possible you will wake up tomorrow and still not know who will be president come Jan. 20. To get a sense of how the vote-counting may drag on, see this New York Times compendium of when each state expects a full tally. In swing state Michigan, for instance, “full unofficial results could take until Nov. 6.” That’s Friday. In this year's consensus lynchpin, Pennsylvania, officials say, “the overwhelming majority” of votes will be counted by Friday, as well.

In California, the presidential contest is not expected to be close, but a number of important issues are on the ballot, including whether Lyft, Uber and other gig economy companies will be able to circumvent California labor law and classify their drivers as employees; and whether or not to rescind the 1996 state ban on affirmative action.

Every California registered voter received a mail-in ballot this year, and going into Election Day, the electorate returned more than 11.8 million mail-in ballots — more than 50% of all that were issued — according to the California Secretary of State.

In the Bay Area, participation has been even higher, with seven of the region's nine counties surpassing the 60% mark of mail-in ballots returned.

In most counties, the initial tallies released on Tuesday night will encompass vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day — with some counties adding in-person votes. Election officials say several factors — the time it takes to count provisional ballots and those mailed by Election Day, for example — will dictate how long the entire count will take.

For one, ballots mailed by Election Day can still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by county elections officials by Nov. 20. And California's Same Day Voter Registration allow voters to show up at a voting location and register on Election Day, while casting a provisional ballot that will be further checked by election workers.

Ranked choice voting that entails multiple rounds of calculation in cities such as San Francisco and Oakland might also delay results.

So ... keep calm. A nerve-rattling Election Day may become a nerve-rattling Election Week, or longer.

For more on the timing of California results and how to interpret vote counts as they come in, see KQED's When to Expect Election Results in the Bay Area.

--Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy), Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati), Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

 

Top of timeline ↑

Delaware’s Sarah McBride Becomes Nation’s First Openly Transgender State Senator

Transgender activist Sarah McBride has defeated Republican Steve Washington in Delaware to become the nation’s first openly transgender state senator. McBride previously made history in 2016 when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention, becoming the first transgender person to do so at a major-party convention.

McBride interned at the White House during the Obama administration and served as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. She celebrated her win tonight, saying on Twitter, “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

— Kalyani Saxena, NPR Washington Desk Intern

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Thanks Poll Workers in Oakland, Applauds Warriors and NBA for Use of Facilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked poll workers and played basketball Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors’ downtown Oakland facility, which is also a polling place this year.

The governor lost a shooting game to Golden State guard Damion Lee and worked on a passing drill at the team’s former practice facility — now used for youth camps.

Newsom applauded the NBA for opening facilities for voting and ballot drop-offs, as well as the stand taken on social issues by some of the game’s biggest stars.

“I think sports has often been on the leading cutting edge of change,” Newsom said. “It’s been a force for good historically, and some of the most extraordinary icons in the social justice movement happen to be athletes.”

— Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

One Thing You Don't Need to Vote Today: A Mask

Sanitizing voting booths after every use and opening more polling sites to prevent un-socially distant lines are just two of the changes Bay Area counties have made to accommodate the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One coronavirus protocol election officials are not allowed to employ: the requirement to wear a mask — though poll workers can offer face coverings and even request their use of people who show up barefaced. Polling places are stocked with personal protective equipment for any voter who needs it.

San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church says the county is prepared for maskless citizens who want to exercise their right to vote.

“At each vote center, we do have a separate area set aside from the other voters, where they can go," he said. "They are separated from everyone else if they absolutely refuse to wear a mask."

Sonoma County trained its poll workers on "how we can still allow voters who don't want to wear a mask to vote," Deva Marie Proto, the recorder-assessor-registrar of voters, said. "We offer voting outside. We offer face shields. But everyone has been very respectful and interested in voting so far.”

Marin County has stocked its voting centers with sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, spray cleaner disinfectant, gloves, extra masks for voters and "everything else we could think of to make everybody feel safe," said Lynda Roberts, registrar of voters.

In San Francisco, voters who refuse to wear a mask or a face shield are asked to vote outside.

"Curbside voting," said John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections. “We can’t stop someone from voting, even with the pandemic health and safety protocols in place ... . We have to allow people to cast their ballots."

So far, there have been no reports to election officials of mask issues at the polls.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales, Nina Sparling, Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Sees Huge Voter Turnout

Galvanized by the most rancorous presidential election in recent memory, voters are turning out in record numbers across the Bay Area, with county officials projecting turnout will surpass that of the 2016 election.

Voters in Santa Clara County have cast a whopping 660,000 ballots so far — that’s about double what the county received at this time in 2016, according to Ryan Aralar, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County registrar of voters.

“We have about 25,000 in-person voters that came to the vote centers in the past couple of days, which is great," Aralar said. "But today — for Election Day — we expect a lot more, probably over 100,000 at least.”

San Francisco officials say the vote-by-mail return rate is the highest they’ve seen, with 66% of registered voters already having cast a ballot before today.

The city could break its turnout record, set in the 1944 election, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections, said turnout this morning was “a little bit light,” but that mail ballots continue to pour in, in unexpectedly large numbers.

In San Mateo County, Mike Church, chief elections officer, said voters were “turning out in record numbers.”

As of Oct. 26, 443,000 people, or 88% of all eligible adults in the county, were registered to vote, a 9% increase over the 2016 presidential election, Church said.

Statewide, more than 22 million people are registered to vote, nearly 88% of all eligible adults — that’s California’s highest percentage heading into a general election in the past 80 years, according to the secretary of state’s office.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales, Nina Sparling, and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top of timeline ↑

Elections Officials Seek 'Dozens' of Missing Ballots From Richmond Drop Box

Contra Costa County election officials have confirmed that ballots deposited into a drop box located at Richmond City Hall on Oct. 12 have gone missing.

Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa's assistant registrar of voters, said Thursday that county officials do not know why "dozens, max" of ballots that were placed in the drop box at Richmond City Hall cannot be accounted for.

Konopasek said a two-person team from his office collected 84 ballots from that drop box on Oct. 12, a pick-up that happens six days a week.

"We are aware of reports by dozens of voters, and claims on social media, that they deposited their ballot into the Richmond City Hall drop box on Oct. 12 and the county has not been able to confirm receipt of the ballot," Konopasek said.

He said the ballots could have been improperly processed and are not showing up as having been received.

"This is something that happened and we don’t know why it happened ... but we’re making sure the voters get to vote," Konopasek said.

His office found about 40 of those voters through "sleuthing" phone numbers and Nextdoor social media posts, he said. Those voters were able to take advantage of various ways to recast their ballots. "We've re-mailed ballots to most of them, and then others we’ve told how to vote in person between now and Election Day."

But Konopasek said he does not know if all the voters whose ballots may have disappeared from that drop box on Oct. 12 know their ballot went missing.

Sponsored

The Contra Costa County Elections Department has 37 drop boxes stationed throughout the county; the Richmond City Hall box is one of three in that city. Nearly 150,000 ballots had been returned from those drop boxes as of Thursday morning, Konopasek said, who stressed that this one Richmond box is the only one with which problems have arisen. About 370,000 total ballots have been returned in Contra Costa County so far.

"I just think that [it] feeds into whole narrative of discrediting our election processes in the country," he said. "Yeah something happened, something that shouldn't happen, but you can't extrapolate that to the whole system being corrupt or broken or that there's any kind of systemic problem."

An internal investigation turned up no evidence of physical tampering with the drop box, Konopasek said, nor evidence of nefarious actions by elections workers.

"I suspect there's some sort of handling error, but we don't know where that is," said Konopasek, who said the investigation will continue.

Voting Resources

But there's a "glass half full" element to this, as Konopasek put it. It's thanks to an online ballot-tracking tool the county is using for the first time that voters could see there was a problem in the first place. The missing ballots were also cast early enough for those problems to be discovered, and for those voters to be offered a second opportunity to cast a ballot.

Konopasek said discussions have already taken place about installing electronic surveillance covering the drop boxes.

Contra Costa County voters who want to verify receipt of their ballot can use the county's "Track My Vote by Mail" feature or call the Elections Department at (925) 335-7800.

Konopasek said the 150,000 drop box ballots are among 370,000 overall ballots returned by Contra Costa voters as of Thursday morning — representing 52% of the county's registered voters.

"The voters in Contra Costa are voting early, and are paying attention to what's going on," he said.

Bay City News and KQED's Tara Siler contributed to this story.

Top of timeline ↑