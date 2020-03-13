KQED is a proud member of
Digital Resources for Teaching English Language Arts with PBS LearningMedia
Digital Resources for Teaching English Language Arts with PBS LearningMedia

Almetria Vaba

PBS LearningMedia provides trusted, free, high-quality resources organized into subject-specific collection pages that can be filtered by grade and subtopic within English Language Arts (ELA). ELA resources include short videos, lessons and interactive games. PBS LearningMedia's online library of resources is here to help your students keep learning!

We've listed all of the ELA collections in PBS LearningMedia for easy use. Find a featured collection and suggested learning activity to get you started. Note that all resources can be shared to Google Classroom, emailed, or posted to a website.

Start by creating a FREE PBS LearningMedia account to access all the features. For example, you can find a lesson about crafting an argument that guides you through the process of engaging students virtually. Teachers can learn how to use Lesson Builder to add instruction or discussion questions to resources.

Need support for getting started with PBS LearningMedia? Join KQED for daily webinars at 7:30 am and 3:30 pm PDT.

Featured Resource

Spring Semester English Language Arts
These collections of resources curated by LA Unified School District can support distance learning during school closures.
Grades 3-5: English/Language Arts
Grades 6-12: English/Language Arts

→ Within these collections, you can filter by grade and resource type

Keep yourself updated on more remote teaching resources with this blog post. We'll be updating it with additional resources as they become available.