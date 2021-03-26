KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

California vaccinating undocumented people under 'no questions asked' policyCalifornia is expanding vaccine to ages 50 and up, followed by 16 and upLife inside nursing homes remains very different even as COVID subsidesSF Pride to return in June with new in-person formatSanta Clara County says 'no thanks' to Blue Shield vaccination planMultiple Bay Area counties limit first-dose vaccine appointments amid inadequate supplyTreasure Island vaccine site to open Saturday
More timeline

California Vaccinating Undocumented People Under 'No Questions Asked' Policy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reiterated during a press conference today that undocumented Californians are eligible for a vaccine, encouraging them to go for their shots.

"I've been in Central Valley a dozen times in the last few weeks, providing direct efforts, meeting people where they are, pop-up sites, mobile clinics, going to farms,” Newsom said. “Regardless of immigration status, no questions asked, just get shots into people's arms, stabilize population, stabilize health."

Ghaly said the state is “taking down barriers to access of the vaccine. One of those is showing documentation.”

The statements come after reports of some Southern California pharmacies refusing to administer vaccines to undocumented people.

The big news from the press conference was that California will expand vaccine eligibility for people ages 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible April 15.

But Newsom also announced that in some areas of the state a “no questions asked” policy is going into effect for people who arrive at a vaccination appointment along with anyone who is officially eligible for a shot.

The policy is specifically designed to accommodate undocumented individuals and only applies to those living in census tracts falling into the state’s County Health Places Index Quartiles 1 and 2.

The state expects this new avenue for vaccinations will mostly be used by but is not limited to families.

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

California Is Expanding Vaccine to Ages 50 and Up, Followed by 16 and Up

California will expand vaccine eligibility for people ages 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible April 15.

In "just a few weeks, there will be no rules, no limitations as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered," Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press briefing Thursday. "April 1, everyone 50 and over, April 15, everybody 16 and over."

He added that effective immediately, clinics could offer shots to family members who take eligible relatives to be vaccinated, with "no questions asked" about their own eligibility.

"If someone comes in eligible under the existing rules, but with a family member, we will accommodate the family member," Newsom said.

Still, even with increased supply, “vaccination of willing Californians will take several months,” the state said in a press release.

The state expects to receive about 2.5 million first and second doses per week in the first half of April, increasing to over 3 million in the second half. That's up from about 1.8 million per week currently.

California hopes to have the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines each week by the end of April.

“We are even closer to putting this pandemic behind us with today’s announcement and with vaccine supplies expected to increase dramatically in the months ahead," said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a statement. "However, we are not there yet. It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance."

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa and Solano counties have already moved to letting people 50 and over make vaccine appointments.

You can watch the governor's news conference here. "I hope this is coming as positive news for those that have been waiting their turn," said Newsom Thursday, ending his prepared remarks. "And by the way, that includes myself. I will be eligible after next Thursday. And I look forward to getting the best shot. And the best vaccine is the next one available, whatever that vaccine is."

Also on Thursday, President Biden opened his first formal news conference by doubling his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. The administration had met Biden’s initial goal of 100 million doses earlier this month — before even his 60th day in office.

While seemingly ambitious, Biden’s vaccine goal amounts to a continuation of the existing pace of vaccinations through the end of next month. The U.S. is now averaging about 2.5 million doses per day and an even greater rate is possible. Over the next month, two of the bottlenecks to getting Americans vaccinated are set to ease as the U.S. supply of vaccines is on track to increase and states lift eligibility requirements to get shots.

Kevin Stark, Jon Brooks and the Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

COVID in Nursing Homes Is Way Down, But Life Inside Remains Very Different

Cases of COVID-19 in California nursing homes are down 98% since the winter surge. But after a year of outbreaks, life inside these facilities has changed, perhaps permanently.

A year ago, Bethany Murray was on a call with nursing home managers on the East Coast. Their warning was stark: This virus will sneak into your building, and it will threaten your residents. Murray is now the administrator of Cedar Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sunnyvale, where a bad outbreak came early.

"I can remember one time walking down the hallway and watching four or five nurses within the span of two to three minutes get a call from the county that they were positive," she said. "They had to leave. They had to walk out."

Even before the pandemic, nursing homes experienced a lot of staff turnover. When COVID hit, suddenly it was much harder to find people to do the work. So state officials loosened work rules, and Murray offered hazard pay.

"One of our doctors was pushing beds as we did a room change. And I'm unclogging toilets, and we had a pipe break in the COVID unit and the plumbers wouldn't come," she recalled.

Eventually hospitals started discharging people more quickly, including those who need post-operative care or rehab. These short-term residents take up about half the beds in Murray’s nursing home. She says they require isolation and testing, and usually more care and attention.

"It's a drain on resources that I don't think will go away until we as a larger community have kind of moved past COVID," Murray said.

Almost half a million nursing home residents in California have received one dose of vaccine. But many pandemic protocols, such as isolating new residents and testing everyone frequently, are still followed. And state rules now permit vaccinated residents to see visitors indoors.

"Even if we're 100% vaccinated, we're still going to have to follow these protocols ... until we're told not to, but also until we're reasonably confident that people coming in do not have COVID," Murray said. "And it's hard to say how long that's going to be."

Nearly 13,000 Californians died from COVID in nursing homes, a smaller percentage of the state’s total than the national average. Murray says she’s optimistic.

"The hospitals are starting the process of vaccinating our residents before they even get to us," she said. "We've taken care of our staff. All of our long-term residents are vaccinated. We're starting to see that light."

And Murray says if care homes are seeing the light, the rest of us can, too.

Molly Peterson

Top of timeline ↑

SF Pride to Return in June With New In-Person Format

Parties, events, protests and support groups are where many LGBTQ+ people connect with their chosen families, so a year with few get-togethers has been rough for the community. But the good news is that San Francisco Pride today announced a return in June with a new format that allows for in-person events with social distancing in accordance with state and city safety restrictions.

Instead of a huge parade that packs downtown San Francisco with people, SF Pride will now be split into three smaller events under the theme “All In This Together.” On June 11 and June 12, the festival collaborates with LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline and the San Francisco Giants for a movie night at Oracle Park. The film program is to be announced, and the event will have limited capacity.

Read more here.

Nastia Voynovskaya

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Opts Out of State's Blue Shield Vaccine Distribution Plan

Santa Clara County and the California Department of Public Health have reached an agreement that will allow the county to continue working directly with the state on vaccine distribution, rather than through the health insurance company Blue Shield of California.

The state brought in Blue Shield to oversee California's network of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the hopes of speeding up vaccine distribution. But the move was met with resistance from the majority of counties, including most in the Bay Area.

"We already had a strong partnership with the state," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said about opting out of working with Blue Shield. "For us it seemed like an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, and that is the last thing we wanted in terms of how we were going to be able to move forward as quickly and efficiently as we possibly could."

Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating California's vaccine distribution, and balked at other stipulations like having to use the state's MyTurn appointment system, which has experienced glitches.

The memorandum of understanding delays Santa Clara County's transition to MyTurn and allows it to share vaccines with community clinic partners, which had been another point of contention.

In an email, a Blue Shield spokesperson said: "Our priority is to help ensure more Californians have access to COVID-19 vaccines equitably and as quickly as possible and we look forward to working with Santa Clara County."

San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Napa, Contra Costa and Marin counties are also considering signing the agreement to work directly with the state.

Laura Klivans

Top of timeline ↑

Multiple Bay Area Counties Limit First-Dose Vaccine Appointments Amid Inadequate Supply

At least four Bay Area counties say they've had to reduce the number of first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to inadequate supply.

Santa Clara, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties are all reporting a recent decrease in the number of vaccines they have received from the state.

In San Mateo County, the number of doses has changed widely — decreasing by more than 1,300 doses over the last two weeks.

"With the uncertainty around supply, San Mateo County is able to manage its second-dose clinics but has shifted away from large mass vaccination events to focus on smaller community-based first-dose clinics," said San Mateo Public Health Department spokesperson Preston Merchant.

Multiple factors determine the number of vaccine doses that counties receive, including how many federally qualified health care centers each county has, and the number of ZIP codes that qualify as at-risk, per state guidelines.

"The way to keep our case rates declining, as everyone knows, is to accelerate vaccination, particularly in communities that have had the highest rates of COVID, and that is really the central challenge before us now," said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County, where vaccine dose allocations have also recently decreased.

Meanwhile, other Bay Area counties have reported largely flat vaccine allocations, even as they say they have the capacity to inoculate thousands more residents each week.

"Demand for vaccine far exceeds supply," said Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department. "There continues to be more people who are eligible for [the] vaccine and want to be vaccinated than there is vaccine that can be allocated."

In response to the ongoing shortage, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week said counties could expect supply from the state to ramp up in the coming weeks. Local clinics may also soon qualify to receive additional supplies of the vaccine under a federal distribution program.

— Alice Woelfle

Top of timeline ↑

Treasure Island Vaccine Site to Open Saturday

Pleas to bring a vaccine site to Treasure Island have resulted in the opening of the first drop-in location on the island, Supervisor Matt Haney said Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, Haney called for the city to step up vaccinations for the island's residents, citing state efforts to prioritize 40% of the vaccine supply for some of the city's most underserved ZIP codes.

Based on California Healthy Places Index criteria, including residents' income and access to health care, both Treasure Island and the Tenderloin neighborhood qualify as underserved ZIP codes.

According to Haney, the new site is desperately needed because the island has no active health clinic and is home to San Francisco's third highest percentage of both Black and Latino residents.

"It is crucial that we have drop-in, neighborhood-based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities," Haney said in a statement. "Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the city for months. Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the city's recovery and meeting our equity goals."

The new site will soft launch for eligible Treasure Island residents on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ship Shape Community Center at 850 Avenue I. The site will again open on the two following Saturdays, at least, Haney said.

Outreach workers will begin door-to-door visits on the island this week to help residents make appointments in advance. Residents can also make appointments directly at the site.

—Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑