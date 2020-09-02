KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Announces New Reopening Plan

San Francisco Tuesday announced its latest reopening plan, including the first steps toward resuming in-person school classes. The combined city-county devised the plan in response to California's new four-tier system, which indicates COVID-19 risk level for each county.

Indoor malls will be allowed to open at limited capacity, but haircuts, massages and nail services can resume outdoors only, even though San Francisco's relatively lower risk category allows for indoor operations.

Mayor London Breed acknowledged that would not sit well with everyone.

"We know this is not what people wanted," she said. "I sure don't want to get my hair done outside, I'm going to be honest, so I get it. But this is what we have to offer."

She left open the possibility of permitting indoor personal services by the end of September if the city continues to see a decline in cases.

Starting Sept. 9, San Francisco will also allow gyms and fitness providers to reopen in outdoor spaces only. In addition, officials are looking at opening other sectors permitted under its risk category, including hotels, indoor museums and places of worship.

Besides San Francisco, the only other Bay Area county the state has color-coded red, the second-highest risk level, is Napa. The rest of the region is stuck at purple, indicating the highest level of risk.

The city also announced it has sent more than 50 elementary schools an application for resuming in-person classes with limited capacity, to be approved in two to four weeks.

"The goal is for in-classroom learning to resume on (a) rolling basis, starting with the youngest children," the city said in a news release.

-Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

California Signs Deal to More Than Double COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a partnership with medical technology company PerkinElmer to potentially more than double the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity while lowering costs.

The contract aims to allow an additional 150,000 tests to be performed daily, in addition to the state’s current daily average of 100,000 tests.

“What is significant in this partnership is we are demanding test results back within 24 hours — at the latest, 48 hours — and we have provisions in the contract to guarantee that turnaround time," Newsom said during a noon briefing.

Testing turnaround times have been lagging across the state with a current average of five to seven days — in some cases upwards of two weeks, according to state health officials. Slow response times mean that test results “lose their meaning and significance” and can hobble efforts to “mitigate the spread of the disease,” said the governor.

The cost of testing, as agreed upon in the contract with PerkinElmer, will range from $30.78 to $47.99 per test depending on overall volume, said the governor, compared to current testing prices in the range of $150-200. The contract will initially cost the state $100 million, with a maximum amount of $1.4 billion.

“We couldn't do what we're doing here today without additional partnerships,” Newsom said.

Newsom added, in response to a reporter’s question, that California would not be following controversial revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now advises that people who have been exposed to the virus but who don’t yet display symptoms don’t need to get tested.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Confirmed COVID-19 Case in State Legislature Could Derail End of Session

Updated 3:45 p.m.

A California state lawmaker announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The office of state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, tweeted, “Jones today, upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of Session, received news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result.”

Jones said he’s following CDC and CDPH protocols for people who test positive.

Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Jones has been in the Capitol this week. As a result she cancelled floor session for today while the Senate conducts contract tracing.

Though it shares the Capitol building with the Senate, the Assembly proceeded with its planned schedule.

The COVID-19 case comes at a critical time for the Legislature, as lawmakers work to pass hundreds of bills before the session ends on Aug. 31. A new COVID-19 outbreak could throw a wrench in those plans.

With time winding down, lawmakers are still working on several major issues, including extending a moratorium on evictions for people unable to pay their rent because of the coronavirus. Also pending are other COVID-19 related bills, legislation on police use of force, housing and contract employees.

Despite the positive case, Atkins said work in the Senate will continue.

“The Senate will use the tools available to us to make sure that we can complete necessary work prior to August 31,” she said.

The pandemic has already shortened the legislative session this year. Lawmakers and staff first took an extended recess in March when the outbreak began to spread. That was followed by an extended summer recess in July that was called after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state Assembly. While most lawmakers have been going to work at the Capitol, most staff have been required to work at home and testimony at legislative hearings has been given remotely. The Capitol has remained closed to the public.

— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)

Keeping COVID in Mind While Under Wildfire Evacuation Orders

COVID-19 transmission continues to stabilize in the state, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a briefing Tuesday. The California Department of Public Health's latest report shows 4,480 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 fatalities on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.7%.

Ghaly noted that 136,000 Californians are currently under evacuation orders, with more than 3,300 placed in hotels or shelters. Because of COVID-19 concerns, he said, shelter staff are placing cots at least 6 feet apart, conducting temperature checks and requiring that most people wear masks.

Ghaly said that for those near the fires, N95 masks may be more appropriate than the cloth face coverings many people are wearing to curb coronavirus transmission, as those won't provide enough protection against the inhalation of wildfire smoke. His advice for people in smoke-affected areas who have not been told to evacuate: “Stay home as much as you can. Keep your doors closed, and your windows shut. If you need the air conditioning, use it prudently.”  

Ghaly reminded those staying with friends or family whom they haven’t seen in a while to not let their guard down and to follow precautions: covering their face, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing their hands with soap and water.

For general information about COVID-19, plus information about how to access services related to evacuations and fires, the public can call 1-833-422-4255.

— Polly Stryker @hamrashaar 

Newsom Reports ‘Modest’ Dip in COVID-19 Cases As State Grapples With Widespread Wildfires

Even as hundreds of wildfires continue to rage across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday reported a modest downward trend in confirmed statewide COVID-19 cases.

As of Aug. 24, California's seven-day average for coronavirus cases was just under 6,000, with a 6.5% positivity rate.

The governor did note that the testing numbers were slightly down, but said 11 state coronavirus testing sites have been impacted by the wildfires, which is likely affecting those numbers.

Newsom said officials are trying to curb any further evacuation-related outbreaks of the virus by conducting health screenings in shelters, installing air purifiers and requiring shelter occupants to wear masks and practice social distancing.

But, he added, most people won't be staying in those shelters for long.

"The majority of people that have been evacuated are no longer being evacuated into those congregate shelters, they're being evacuated to hotels," Newsom said, noting that nearly 1,500 evacuees have been placed into 31 hotels.

Addressing the kind of masks people should wear to fight both COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state has sent surgical masks to evacuation centers and is also working on acquiring and sending out N95s.

Newsom added that people should consult their doctors about the best type of masks for their specific medical needs.

Check out KQED's guide on what kind of mask to wear here.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Berkeley to Reopen Pools, Hair Salons on Friday – With Restrictions

The city of Berkeley will allow certain outdoor activities to reopen Friday at 8 a.m., including swimming in pools, getting haircuts from barbers, having small outdoor sports practices and holding wine tastings, as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are followed.

This comes just days after Alameda County issued a new public health order that took similar steps to outdoor pools and hair salons.

In order to reopen, each activity must follow certain COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

  • Outdoor swimming pools: Limiting the number of swimmers allowed in shared areas, maintaining social distancing measures, closing water attractions and encouraging sign-ups and staggering use for swimmers
  • Outdoor wine tasting: Tastings by appointment only, pouring by staff members only, closing indoor areas to the public, requiring face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking
  • Personal care services like barbers and salons: Must be outdoors, by appointment only, with sanitizing measures taken between all customers. Certain close-contact services, such as removal of facial hair, remain prohibited

Outdoor vehicle-based gatherings with live entertainment will also be allowed, as long as the events have no more than 12 people on site, including staff and performers. Performers must also adhere to social distancing regulations of a minimum of eight feet between people while performing.

"This untreatable virus remains a threat," City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said. "Every person and every household should weigh even these newly permitted activities through the lens of risk — and what they are comfortable with."

Hernandez urges everyone to continue taking precautions in all daily activities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Everyone in our community holds tools to reduce spread," she said. "Wear a face covering, wash hands frequently, keep distance from others and get tested if concerned."

— Bay City News

Alameda County to Open Outdoor Pools, Hair Salons

In a press release issued on Friday, Alameda County health officials are now allowing for the reopening of outdoor pools, wine tastings and personal services — including hair salons.

The new order continues to exclude services that "may require a client to remove their face covering," according to the release, including eyebrow threading, waxing and eyelash treatment. Tattoos, piercings and electrolysis are also not allowed to operate indoors or outdoors, per statewide health orders.

But the order won't go into effect until next week — on Friday, Aug. 28 — due to the unhealthy air quality in the county caused by widespread wildfires.

In a statement, Alameda County's Interim Health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said that while these outdoor activities are "relatively low risk," they've seen an increase in cases when there are more "opportunities for people to mix."

“Simple actions — wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying six feet away from people outside your home—protect everyone. As we continue to experience poor air quality, there is no better time to stay home as much as possible," Moss said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

