California Resolves COVID-19 Data Backlog, Sees Drop in Childhood Vaccination Rates

Separately, Ghaly noted a broad drop in childhood vaccination rates across the state, including for children getting MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines. He pegged the decrease to months of stay-at-home orders, which have kept otherwise healthy Californians out of medical facilities.

“When we went to a stay-at-home order, and many of our health care facilities went to more tele- or virtual-visits, fewer in-person visits, we saw what we expected, which was a significant decrease in vaccinations for young people.”

Ghaly pointed to vaccination data comparing 2020 to 2019 and expressed concern over a roughly 30% drop in childhood vaccination rates for all diseases for Californians of all racial and ethnic groups, ages 0-18.

He encouraged families, parents and caregivers to schedule a time to catch up on some childhood vaccinations and said health providers have enacted many safety measures to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

Ghaly also stressed the importance of getting this year’s flu vaccine as a way to try and avoid burdening the health care system with flu cases on top of COVID-19 cases as we head into the fall and winter.

— Polly Stryker @hamrashaar