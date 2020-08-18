California Resolves COVID-19 Data Backlog, Sees Drop in Childhood Vaccination Rates

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a media briefing Tuesday that the state's backlog of COVID-19 test results is now resolved and that state numbers are now accurate, with about 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.
A recent technical problem had created the backlog of between 250,000-300,000 test results, and caused inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 positive case numbers while state officials worked to identify and fix the problems.
Ghaly said there were about 14,800 positive COVID-19 cases in the backlog, and that the state is working to install a new coronavirus data tracking system.