Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Will Help California Trace Spread of Coronavirus

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub announced on Thursday it will provide free genome sequencing of positive coronavirus lab samples to all 58 public health departments in California.

By tracing genetic mutations in the virus, scientists can better understand where and how it’s spreading.

"This leaves a little bread-crumb-like trail that allows us to track the lineage of the virus," said UCSF biochemist and CZ Biohub co-president Joe DeRisi.

He says the SARS-CoV-2 genome makes small random mutations about every two or three times the virus is transmitted. Genomic epidemiologists can then follow the trail to investigate outbreaks at prisons, nursing homes, factories and other places where groups of people are in close contact. For example, if  two nursing homes both have cases, examining the viral genomes of infected patients could reveal two distinct strains or ones that share similar mutations.

"That would suggest that either there's been some patient transfer between the facilities or there might be a staff member is going back and forth between the facility," DeRisi says.

"Using genome sequencing, researchers can create viral family trees to track how the virus is spreading to help inform policy decisions," Chan Zuckerberg Initiative co-founders Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

CZ Biohub has already sequenced more than 1,600 coronavirus genomes before announcing plans to offer the service statewide. The nonprofit research collaborative says it will make the SARS-CoV-2 sequences public for the scientific community.

– Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Covered California Extends Special Enrollment Period Through End of August

Covered California, the statewide health insurance marketplace, has extended the deadline for signing up for coverage through the end of August, the agency announced Wednesday.

“Covered California is committed to helping people access the health care they need,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, in a statement. “As the battle against the pandemic continues, we want to give people every possible opportunity to get health care coverage, whether it is through Covered California or Medi-Cal.”

Earlier this year, the agency responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis by opening up a special enrollment period from March 20 through June 20, then extended it to July 31.

According to Covered California, 231,040 people have signed up through the exchange for health care coverage between March 20 and July 25 — more than double the number who signed up during the same time last year.

More information on how to sign up is available here.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

SF Mayor Proposes Additional $15 Million for Schools

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proposing an additional $15 million in funding for the city’s public schools in the next two years’ budgets, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The San Francisco Unified School District currently faces a $22 million budget gap due to losses in local tax revenues and state funding, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of the failure of national leadership to contain COVID-19 is that students are facing another year of education without the ability to be in the classroom,” Breed said in a statement. “The City is stepping in to help the school district through this challenging time because we need to do everything we can to ensure that our students don’t fall further behind during these uncertain times.”

The funds will come from the city’s general fund and are aimed at supporting distance learning and technology needs — and, should schools reopen for in-person learning, to pay for personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning and reduced class sizes.

Details of the mayor’s proposed budget for fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 are expected to be announced on Friday.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

San Mateo County Added to State COVID-19 Watchlist

After weeks of indecision, California health officials Wednesday added San Mateo to a watchlist of counties experiencing troubling coronavirus transmission.

The state will add a county to the watchlist if they detect that coronavirus cases or hospitalizations are surging; if ICU bed and ventilator capacity are stretched too thin; or if a county isn’t completing enough testing.

If a county is on the watchlist for three days or longer, the state can order the shuttering of businesses while the county works with health officials to lower its numbers below the watchlist thresholds.

The county "will be in involved in active engagement with the state while the case rate is closely monitored" over the next three days, the county said in an update.

But it acknowledged that health officials believe the case rate will not decrease in time to prevent more business closures and disruptions. The county advised gyms, salons, malls, places of worship and other businesses to prepare to operate outside or through curbside pickup as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning. Schools in watchlist counties can offer remote learning only, though elementary schools can apply for a waiver from the county.

The state now wants the county to expand testing and contact tracing, find more places for those infected to isolate from their families, and prepare its hospital system for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

– Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

Some California Labs Have Begun Pooled Coronavirus Testing. Here's How It Works

The FDA recently issued emergency authorization for pooled coronavirus testing, which allows multiple samples to be tested at once.

The method is just starting to be used in California,  including at Stanford, and health officials say it has the potential to significantly increase the state's testing capacity, which has been an ongoing challenge.

Stanford statistics professor David Donoho and colleagues recently published an article for the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics detailing how pooled COVID-19 testing can be maximized using math.

"You take a group of patients, combine some of their specimen material, and then you test the pooled specimen to see if you get a positive result," he said.

When a pool tests positive, labs can go back and test each person’s remaining sample separately. In another method, Donoho says, people's samples can be divided into smaller samples and spread across different pools.

"What you do is you make this Sudoku puzzle out of it," Donoho explained. "It's a kind of a whodunit. Someone in this pool is infected. Someone in this pool is infected and these others, not. So now you have a puzzle and the solution tells you exactly who is infected."

Donoho says running 10 COVID-19 tests kits could give the results for around 100 people.

Doing bulk testing can lower a test’s sensitivity, potentially leading to more false negatives. But, Donoho says, it also means more people can be tested more often and help infected people isolate sooner, before they can spread the virus to others.

– Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Modoc County Sees First COVID-19 Cases, Months After Defying Shutdown Orders

Rural Modoc County in the far northeastern corner of California has recorded its first cases of COVID-19, after being the first county to defy state shutdown orders intended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The two confirmed cases of COVID-19 are from the same household, according to a county public health department press release Tuesday.

The department said it was identifying people who may have had close contact with the individuals, who have not been hospitalized. The department also asked anyone who patronized a local bar to call in.

On May 1, the county of about 9,000 residents defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders by reopening nonessential businesses and restaurants for dine-in service. At the time, California had just passed 50,000 infections and 2,000 deaths, but that seemed a world away from Modoc, a drive of at least six hours from San Francisco.

County officials allowed reopening after what they said was careful planning and with limits on the number of patrons and with measures such as physical distancing.

California subsequently began allowing counties to begin reopening, but cases began surging in June and this month Newsom reimposed shutdown orders on many businesses while also barring indoor religious services and in-school instruction in most of the state.

Last week, the governor withheld money from two cities in the Central Valley that are defying his health orders by allowing all businesses to open during the pandemic.

— Associated Press

California Labs Must Now Report Gender Identity With Coronavirus Test Results

State health officials announced Tuesday that California will now require labs to include gender identity and sexual orientation, along with race and ethnicity data, when reporting coronavirus test results.

Officials say tracking this data can help health departments identify communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, The virus has hit Black and Latino communities especially hard. Many are front-line workers who cannot work from home and lack adequate access to health care.

"Today begins that day when we will have that information and be able to tailor our interventions and our programs to close disparities," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The new rule also applies to reporting other communicable diseases like HIV and hepatitis.

LGBTQ groups have been calling for the state to collect this data. In May, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced a bill to require California to track the health impacts of COVID-19 and other diseases on the LGBTQ community.

“The LGBTQ community has suffered a long history of government neglect when it comes to our health care system,” Wiener said in a statement after Dr. Ghaly's announcement. “I want to thank the state for listening to the LGBTQ community.

While the state already collects race and ethnicity data for COVID-19 patients, Ghaly says more than a third of cases don’t include that information.

"We need to improve so that we have a better sense of where transmission is happening, which communities are impacted, and what the magnitude of that impact is," he said.

The regulation takes effect immediately.

– Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

