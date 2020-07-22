California Hospitals Prepare for the Worst as Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 400K

More than 400,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in California, bringing the state to the top of the nation's list of those with the most infections.

After flattening the curve last spring, the situation declined quickly when the economy began reopening a month ago.

“Pre-June 15, we were increasing the number of COVID-positive cases in California, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 a day," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association. "After June 15, we saw things skyrocket precipitously where we're now looking at 4,000 to 9,000 new COVID-positive cases a day."