SF Launches Free Test Site For Tenderloin Community

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) has announced the launch of a permanent, free walk-through COVID-19 testing site in the Tenderloin District set to open Tuesday.

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Testing Site at GLIDE, located in the parking lot adjacent to 330 Ellis Street, aims to provide low barrier and culturally competent testing to some of the city's most vulnerable populations, including unhoused and underserved residents.

Testing will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Community members can register for testing at the site on Thursdays and Fridays, initially. The testing site is working on offering same-day registration, and a second day of testing each week.

GLIDE, a community-based social service organization serving the Tenderloin community and beyond, will help operate the site in conjunction with SFDPH.

“The Tenderloin has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishing this permanent testing site in partnership with community organizations is a critical step in protecting the health of the neighborhood,” said San Francisco District Six Supervisor Matt Haney in a statement. Mr. Haney represents the Tenderloin neighborhood.