Santa Clara County Sets Strict New Criteria For Reopenings

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, Santa Clara County health officials announced on Thursday a new health order that sets mandatory criteria businesses and activities must meet in order to reopen.

The new order does not include "phases" or specific dates when businesses might reopen. County officials say the strategy is long-term risk reduction. Businesses must:

Limit the number of workers to 1 per 250 square feet and customers to 1 per 150 square feet.

Report positive cases to the county's health department within 4 hours.

File a new social distancing protocol.

Make the most of telework and outdoor operations.

Gatherings of up to 60 people outside and 20 people inside are permitted, but "strongly discouraged." Facial coverings will be mandatory in most cases outside the home, in accordance with state guidelines.

Higher risk businesses such as theaters, indoor restaurants and pools will remain closed at this time.



The new rules are slated to take effect July 13 pending state approval.

